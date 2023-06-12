DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Despite impressive numbers, Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has dipped the last month. The online health and wellness platform continues to produce the growth most companies can only dream about, but the stock market wants actual profits. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock, as the company invests for the future to build a large online healthcare subscription business.

Source: Finviz

Full Speed Ahead

Whether due to reduced competition or cheaper advertising costs, Hims & Hers has been able to dramatically boost sales in the last year as the market generally pulled back on investing for the future. The stock initially soared from $4 back last October to over $12 in early May prior to the Q1'23 earnings report.

Oddly though, the market didn't apparently like the Q1 numbers with 88% revenue growth and 87% subscriber growth. The below chart highlights how Hims made solid improvements on the bottom line in the process with the adjusted EBITDA margin improving 9 percentage points during the quarter to a 3% profit margin.

Source: Hims & Hers Health Q1'23 presentation

Hims still has massive market opportunities ahead. The company estimates a US population of 100+ million in pain management, fertility, weight, cardio and diabetes categories that Hims has yet to enter, offering immense opportunities. Not to mention, the company considers existing markets have over 90% of applicable populations yet to even seek treatment.

The company has constantly shifted to multi-month subscribers. Hims now has ~75% of customers signing up for multi-months versus only 60% going back to early 2021.

With strong payback periods under 1 year, Hims now has turned the corner on adjusted EBITDA profits as the company started aggressively investing in marketing to grab new subscribers. The online health platform spent $97 million on marketing during Q1, up 100% from last year. Hims still boosted the adjusted EBITDA by $12 million YoY to reach a profit of $6 million in Q1'23.

Source: Hims & Hers Health Q1'23 presentation

The key aspect here is that marketing expenses account for 60% of total GAAP operating expenses now. The company could quickly become very profitable with a cut to marketing that boosts profits but slows down revenue growth.

Hims only targets an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% to 4% this year with an ultimate goal of reaching 20% to 30%. One can clearly see how cutting marketing expenses by $10 million per quarter, or $40 million per year, more than doubles the adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

The stock dipped following Q2 guidance primarily due to the odd disappointment in the revenue growth not leading to more profits. Again, Hims has too much market opportunity ahead with tons of new health and wellness categories to enter in the years ahead to ignore growth opportunities here just to focus on profits.

Conservative Targets

Analysts have the following financial targets for 2024 with revenues topping $1 billion and Hims reaching adjusted EBITDA of $64 million. The company would more than double EBITDA in the process with a target of $25 to $30 million for 2023.

Data by YCharts

Hims maintains a 2025 sales target of $1.2+ billion and the number appears very much a floor as highlighted by the CEO on the earnings call. The stock has sold off primarily due to the 2023 guidance boosting revenue more than adjusted EBITDA in a period where investors want higher profits.

Hims only has a cash balance of $184 million at the end of Q1. The biggest risk to the investment story is a scenario where marketing investments don't ultimately lead to higher profits and Hims eventually ends up in a scenario where more cash is burned in order to maintain operations.

The market likely sold the stock off due to this reason in hopes Hims would go ahead and jump over the profits threshold and start generating strong profits. The online health company has too much opportunity ahead with new online health and wellness platforms to open up in the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Hims & Hers Health has seen its market cap dip to only $1.9 billion while the 2024 sales target is over $1 billion now. Most stocks with these growth rates don't trade below 2x forward sales targets.

The market definitely wants to see Hims generate higher profits than a goal for only $100 million adjusted EBITDA in 2025, but the company could quickly boost profits by cutting marketing expenses. Investors should focus more on profitable revenue growth and invest alongside the company investing for the future.