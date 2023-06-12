Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cullen/Frost Bankers: Texas Bank With Enviable Balance Sheet Strength And Sustainable Dividend Growth

Jun. 12, 2023 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)
Austin Rogers
Summary

  • Cullen/Frost Bankers, the parent company of Frost Bank, is a conservatively managed regional bank focused solely on the Texas economy.
  • Despite facing headwinds like rising deposit costs and exposure to commercial real estate, CFR's high customer satisfaction, strong financial management, and the robust Texas economy make it an attractive investment.
  • With a 3.2% dividend yield, 29-year record of consecutive dividend growth, and a P/E ratio of 11.5x, CFR stock offers potential for both dividend growth and total return investors.
Frost Bank Tower in Austin, Texas

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), parent company of Frost Bank, is the largest and arguably the most conservatively managed regional bank based in Texas. Currently, the bank is focused solely on the state of Texas, which makes it a pure-play investment in the Texas

CFR market share overview

CFR loan to deposit ratio

CFR commercial real estate

Kastle Systems keycard data

CFR energy loans

CFR charge-offs

CFR dividend growth record

CFR insider buying

Austin Rogers
I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

