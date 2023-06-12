Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Archer-Daniels-Midland: Price Fallen Into Our Target Range As Predicted

Jun. 12, 2023 4:11 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
Waterside Insight
Summary

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland's stock price has declined by about 18% in the past four months since we issued "sell" rating and is now within the fair price zone of below $79.
  • ADM has shown strong top-line growth in revenue and net income, but its high earnings level is an outlier and may not be sustainable.
  • Its financial performance's high correlation with the commodity market will continue to bring about volatility in both cash flow and earnings. Further decline in both cannot be excluded.

Investment Thesis

We issued a "Sell" rating on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) four months ago, and the stock's price has declined by about 18% since. Its price briefly touched our base case fair price level around $69 a few days

ADM Revenue vs Net Income

ADM Revenue vs Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM Operating Expenses vs Earnings from Operation

ADM Operating Expenses vs Earnings from Operation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio

ADM Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM TTM Net Income vs Free Cash Flow

ADM TTM Net Income vs Free Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM Operating Cash Flow

ADM Operating Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM Free Cash Flow vs Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI

ADM Free Cash Flow vs Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM EBITDA vs Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI

ADM EBITDA vs Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM Cash Conversion

ADM Cash Conversion (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM Financial Overview

ADM Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM Fair Valuation

ADM Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

