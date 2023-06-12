DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We issued a "Sell" rating on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) four months ago, and the stock's price has declined by about 18% since. Its price briefly touched our base case fair price level around $69 a few days ago and now rises back up to $72.54, squarely within our fair price zone of below $79. We revisit our thesis and assess that our previous valuation is on the right track, and recommend a hold for the stock.

Strength

Since our last article in January, ADM has had strong topline growth in revenue and net income that have both reached their highest level in its history.

ADM Revenue vs Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM continues to execute control over its expenses. Its operating expenses are at the lowest level with respect to its earnings from operation.

ADM Operating Expenses vs Earnings from Operation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio has dropped continuously, hovering around 1.6x currently, significantly reduced from its peak of 3.7x in 2020. It is mostly due to both a reduction of debt and a significant rise in EBITDA. Its debt-to-equity is mostly stable at 47%, averaging 50% since 2019.

ADM Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Weakness/Risk

However, just as we explained in our previous article, high volatility should be embedded in the expectation of ADM's free cash flow. If we contrast with its stable net income, this volatility is more evident. The free cash flow on TTM basis is currently at the higher end of the spectrum, but the direction of travel seems to be pointing downward.

ADM TTM Net Income vs Free Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

ADM's operating cash flow has dropped to negative in the last quarter, about 33% lower than the same quarter in 2022. It exhibits seasonality that is similar to the grain price actions in the commodity market. So in the next two quarters, it is likely to see some improvements. But we expect the full-year results to be weaker than last year. We will discuss this more in the valuation section.

ADM Operating Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

This goes back to what we said previously. ADM has a high association with the external commodity pricing environment. On top of being associated with the crush margin, the producers' prices also provide a gauge of its cash flow and earnings. A broader look shows that if Grain and Oilseed Millers' PPI goes down by a notch, it is possible for ADM to increase its free cash flow by recovering from its current negative value to around zero free cash flow. Our expectation is it's unlikely to revisit the recent highs in last year any time soon, while downward pressure of slipping into the negative side remains.

ADM Free Cash Flow vs Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Its EBITDA is also at its highest corresponding to the Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI. For almost 20 years of data, the current Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI is at its highest. We don't see this to be sustainable. The highest levels of the G&O PPI are outliers, as the chart indicated, which means it is unlikely to be repeatable under a normal pricing environment. Besides, the expectation of grain supply shortage sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war and the supply chain problems are both seen subsiding, on top of which the Fed's effort to quench inflation will bring down the overall price pressure as well. This year's grain supply, in particular, is so far looking strong. The harvest in Brazil was going so well and selling at such a large discount compared to their US counterparts that even some East Coast crushers, including ADM, were picking up some. Should the G&O PPI go back down by 10-20% to its average range, ADM's EBITDA could fall by about 23%-38%.

ADM EBITDA vs Grain and Oilseed Milling PPI (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Since our last article, ADM's cash conversion has continued to worsen, and now it has reached its lowest level going back to 40 years ago. This weaker momentum could continue for the rest of this year.

ADM Cash Conversion (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Financial Overview

ADM Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Valuation

In the valuation of our last article, we expected the price to decline from $89.41 then. It has fallen into our target range since. We previously expected the 2023 free cash flow would be 30% lower than in 2022. The Q1 results were about 35% lower. We are sticking to our original valuation and expect the base case value to be at $69.02. Its price could bounce and revisit the bullish case, but most likely, the bearish case could materialize later in the year. The upside risks of our thesis lie in the unpredictability of the weather, such as drought in the summer, that could drive up grain prices. But the odds are not high. This year, the US was in a different diagram compared to Canada in terms of the number of wildfires. This is mostly due to the rain coming from the Pacific Ocean that not only caused floods in California but also other rainy conditions further inland. Even if the drought does happen in the late summer, the extraordinarily high grain prices in 2022 lack the right conditions to brew. Since ADM's costs and expenses are already low, the company has less room to cut in order to make large margins under a lower grain price environment.

ADM Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Conclusion

Reviewing ADM's Q1 data and latest results, our previous expectation is on the right track. The magnitude of the decline in its operating cash flow matches our expectations, and the stock price has fallen into our target range. The crush margin is unlikely to climb back to its most recent highs reached in 2022 for this year. ADM's financial results could be stabilizing at or around its current level, with the risks of trending lower, should the macro environment deteriorates. We recommend a hold at the current level.