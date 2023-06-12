Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) operates as a homebuilding company in the US. The US housing industry is going through a rough time, with mortgage rates going up, problems in the supply chain, rising prices for materials, and higher wages. As a result of these headwinds, some companies in the industry have experienced detrimental effects, as exhibited by their declining margins. Despite the existence and severity of these challenges, KBH is able to steer clear of trouble due to strategic expansion plans, a strong existing global presence, and a built-to-order approach.

Given these strategies, the company's shares have gained about 47% over the last year. As far as future growth is concerned, I see the existing strategies as solid growth levers, especially when the housing industry has some optimism. Guided by these compelling points, I think KBH is a good investment, as exhibited by the growing EPS and ROCE.

Improving Sentiments

The fact that there aren't many current homes for sale is a big boost for homebuilders, and it seems to be more than enough to make up for some of the problems they're having with the financial markets. There is substantial pent-up demand for new homes despite builders' ongoing struggles with high building costs and delays in the material supply chain. Buyers wait for interest rates to fall before turning to the new house market.

According to the National Association of Home Builders [NAHB]/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index [HMI], builder optimism about the market for newly-built single-family homes increased by 5 points in May, reaching 50. This is the first non-negative measurement of builder mood since July. A result below 50 indicates that builders are feeling pessimistic. In May of last year, optimism was at a 69-point high.

Built-to-Order Approach: KBH Competitive Advantage

With the support of this extremely customer-focused strategy, homebuyers can design a home with the features and conveniences of their choice. This strategy has not only provided KB Home a competitive edge over its rivals, but it has also resulted in low-cost production. Only once both parties have signed a purchase agreement does the company start construction.

As a result, inventory risk decreases, construction efficiency increases, and visibility and predictability regarding upcoming supplies are improved. Built-to-order properties enable the business to make more money through premiums (lots, plans, and elevations), a design studio, and structural options. This is a sound business strategy that will help the company outperform competitors by giving customers what they want and resolving most of the industry's present difficulties with the supply chain and costs. In other words, by offering bespoke homes, the business can satisfy and sometimes even exceed the expectations of its customers.

Robust Geographical Presence With Innovative Offerings

The current geographic reach of KBH provides an opportunity for much more market penetration. Although KB Home has traditionally been known as a California builder, the company is now branching out into other markets. After contributing only 11% of the total revenue five years ago, the Southeast area is expected to contribute close to 20% in the current fiscal first quarter. The profitability and returns in this area have increased substantially during the past five years. During the quarter, KBH made its first deliveries in Charlotte, a rapidly expanding top-10 housing market.

Further, its strategic geographical growth has been recently stamped by the grand opening of two new communities in Clovis. KBH announced the inauguration of two new single-family home developments in highly sought-after Clovis, California, called Cielo Ranch 5000s and 6000s. Modern kitchens with views of spacious great rooms, enormous bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and plenty of storage space are common design elements in the new houses, created with modern living in mind. The homes at Cielo Ranch 6000s have up to six bedrooms and three bathrooms, while the floor plans at Cielo Ranch 5000s have up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Homeowners will value the planned community park and the near proximity to prestigious schools.

Every home that KB builds has an integral part in its innovative design. The company's floor plans are geared toward modern life, focusing on big, light-filled rooms that are easy to move between inside and outside. KB homes are designed to use less energy and water and have features that make indoor settings healthier.

ROCE And EPS: Why I Think This Is A Good Investment

When the return on capital employed [ROCE] is high, more money is reinvested to grow the business and increase shareholder returns. Capital gains are reinvested at a greater rate of return, contributing to a rise in earnings per share. A high ROCE is, thus, indicative of a prosperous expanding business.

KBH is moving in a good direction. The return on capital has gone up a lot in the last five years, to 20%, according to the data. The company is making more money for each dollar of capital it uses. It's also important to note that the amount of capital has gone up by 51%. Multiple baggers often share the characteristics of having many internal investment opportunities and rising rates of return. As a result, I believe the company's trend positions this company as a potential multi-bagger.

YCharts

In another part of my research, I noticed that the company's current liabilities to total assets ratio decreased to 13%. This means the business depends less on its suppliers and short-term creditors to fund its operations. This shows that it has increased its returns without increasing its current expenses, which is great. Along with the growing ROCE, the growing EPS is another good thing about this company. Over the last three years, KBH's EPS have grown by 43% on average.

If markets are remotely efficient, a company's share price should track its EPS results over the long run. Given the company's robust growth levers, which I believe are the cause for the forecasted higher earnings this fiscal year, I am optimistic that the company's current upward trajectory in share prices will continue.

Valuation

Regarding relative valuation metrics, KBH appears to be undervalued, with nearly all valuation ratios below the industry median.

Seeking Alpha

Further, a DCF model by finbox lends credence to my assertion that this company is undervalued. The model estimates a fair value of $67.42 per share, which translates to an upside potential of about 38%. Below are the assumptions and the output of the model.

Finbox

Looking at both the relative valuation metrics and the DCF model, it is apparent that this company trades at a discount, and therefore I recommend this resilient company to investors at the current cheap entry point.

Conclusion

Despite what has been a tough time for home builders, KBH has shown a lot of resilience courtesy of its brilliant strategic intervention, which explains the company's strong share price growth over the last year. Given its promising strategic interventions and the optimism seen in the market, I am bullish on this stock and recommend it to investors as its apparent through the ROCE and EPS that their investment will pay off. Investors should seize the current discounted price to enter this resilient company. However, they should still proceed cautiously as the current market headwinds may pose risks to their investments.