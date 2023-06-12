Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coterra Energy: Lower Natural Gas Prices Could Hurt The Stock The Next Quarter

Jun. 12, 2023 4:35 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CHK
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coterra Energy recorded quarterly revenues of $1,777 million for the first quarter of 2023, up from $1,679 million in 1Q22 but down 22.1% sequentially.
  • Coterra Energy produced 634.9K Boep/d in 1Q23, up from 631.7K Boep/d in 4Q22.
  • I recommend buying and accumulating CTRA between $24.2 and $23.6, with possible lower support at around $22.
Drone captures a breathtaking sunset over the Permian Basin, showcasing an oil rig drilling and fracking for oil, amidst the vastness of the landscape

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Houston-based Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, 2023.

Note: I have followed CTRA quarterly since October 2017 (Cabot Oil). This new article updates my article published on February 6, 2023.

Chart

CTRA 1-Year Chart Brent versus NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Map

CTRA Map Presentation (CTRA Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

CTRA Strategy (CTRA Presentation)

Chart

CTRA Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CTRA Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CTRA Quarterly Production per Basin 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

CTRA Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CTRA Quarterly Oil, NGL, NG Prices History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CTRA Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Table

CTRA Balance Sheet (CTRA Presentation)

Table

CTRA 2023 Guidance (CTRA Presentation)

Table

CTRA Key Guidance (CTRA Presentation)

Chart

CTRA TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.23K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term CTRA occasionally and own a small long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

