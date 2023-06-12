Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Analyzing Long-Term Average Returns

Jun. 12, 2023 4:38 AM ET
Dani Schijveschuurder profile picture
Dani Schijveschuurder
29 Followers

Summary

  • What constitutes an average return in the market?
  • Advice to obtain market returns.
  • Discipline is key.

Mid adult man checking financial information on a smart phone while doing his bookkeeping

tdub303

As has been well documented, 2022 was a pretty bad year for Global Equity markets, which was compounded by the Global Bond Market being decimated, and having its worst year ever! As is usual whenever there is fear in the market, this leads to

S&P 500 Drawdowns

Advisor Perspectives

S&P 500 YTD returns

Seeking Alpha

S&P 500 return from 2022 low

Seeking Alpha

S&P graph

Bloomberg

Reasons to sell

S&P 500

Annual Dow Jones returns

Albert Bridge Capital

Summary of key metrics

FRED

Pyramid showing market average and range of outcomes

highcharts.com

This article was written by

Dani Schijveschuurder profile picture
Dani Schijveschuurder
29 Followers
Dani is a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) holder, and has received his Portfolio Manager's license from the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA). He works for Goldrock Capital, a multi-family office that advises significant families in the management of their affairs and financial assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Dani Schijveschuurder is an investment advisor that provides advice regarding the financial vehicles mentioned in the article. The views and opinions of the writer are his own and do not represent the views or opinions of the Goldrock Partners or its affiliates.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.