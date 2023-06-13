Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EQB: A Canadian Bank Funded By Term Deposits, Trading At Just 7x Earnings

Jun. 13, 2023 11:30 AM ETEQB Inc. (EQB:CA), EQGPFEQB.PRC:CA
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EQ Bank is a digital challenger in the Canadian banking industry.
  • The bank is digesting a sizeable acquisition, and additional synergy benefits will be unlocked.
  • I don't expect liquidity to be an issue as 95% of the deposits are either term deposits or insured.
  • The EPS will come in close or even slightly exceed C$10 this year, and EQB has a shot at C$11 in 2024.
  • In excess of 80% of the earnings are retained. This will push the Tangible Book Value to in excess of C$70/share by the end of 2024.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sign of the EQ Bank on the head office building in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

EQB (TSX:EQB:CA) (OTCPK:EQGPF) is the (relatively) new name of the Equitable Group which was the owner of the EQ Bank. This bank should be seen as one of the largest 'challenger' banks in Canada, but with a total

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

EQB Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

EQB Investor Relations

Breakdown of Personal Loans

EQB Investor Relations

Breakdown of total loan book

EQB Investor Relations

Impaired and Overdue Loans

EQB Investor Relations

Evolution of provisions

EQB Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.15K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.