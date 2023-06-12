Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Update: First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released - Deferred Asset Account Explodes

Jun. 12, 2023 5:21 AM ET
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
403 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's emphasis on transparency is contradicted by its lack of disclosure about ongoing losses in its financial report for Q1 2023.
  • The Fed's deferred asset, which represents cumulative losses since earnings turned negative, has grown to $67.7 billion, exceeding the Fed's total capital of $42 billion.
  • The Fed is projected to continue losing money on a weekly basis until the cost of their liabilities drops below their 2.75% breakeven rate, which is not expected to happen until 2026.

Loss In American Dollar

MicroStockHub

The Federal Reserve emphasizes the issue of transparency. The general belief is that for a central bank to be effective it must have credibility, and credibility comes with the public having trust in the central bank’s integrity when carrying out

Weekly losses

Federal Reserve

Deferred Asset

Federal Reserve

Quarterly Earnings

Federal Reserve and Author

Summary of Economic Projections

Federal Reserve

SOMA Unrealized Loss

Federal Reserve

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
403 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.