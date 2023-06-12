Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FAN: Wind Energy Stocks Are Undervalued With Strong Potential

Hedge Insider
Summary

  • First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF offers an interesting renewable energy investment opportunity, with a net expense ratio of 0.60% and net assets under management of $268.6 million.
  • FAN's largest holding is Ørsted A/S, a Danish multinational energy company that has built more offshore wind farms than any other developer in the world.
  • The ETF has a five-year IRR potential of 11.41% and an equity risk premium of 6.5-7.5%, suggesting undervaluation and a strong long-term opportunity for investors.

Introduction

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in accordance with the fund's benchmark index, the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index, which is in turn designed to track public

Hedge Insider
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

