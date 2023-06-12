Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adobe And Generative AI: Irrational Exuberance Ignores Tail-End AI Risk

Jun. 12, 2023 5:41 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Adobe has been seen as a generative AI winner.
  • The company has been quick to integrate generative AI into its products including Photoshop.
  • I expect generative AI to drive accelerating top-line growth over the next few quarters.
  • Over the long term, however, generative AI is likely to be more of a foe than friend.
  • At 30x earnings, we must re-evaluate our stance on Adobe stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Shot of a Desktop Computer in the Modern Office with Monitor Showing Photo Editing Software. In the Background Warm Evening Lighting and Open Space Studio with City Window View

gorodenkoff

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has joined in on the AI-hype machine, with its stock trading at 52-week highs. The company entered the year as a reliably profitable tech company trading at reasonable valuations. The company has taken advantage of growing hype for generative

Chart
Data by YCharts

price target

Seeking Alpha

financial summary

2023 Q1 Presentation

Generative AI and Photoshop

Adobe

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.54K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.