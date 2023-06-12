Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

In the following analysis, we've taken a step back to get a bird's-eye view of the economic landscape, performing a top-down analysis. Once we understand the scenery from above, we start zooming in on the more intricate details, distilling insights into more refined hypotheses. As we progress, our focus narrows further, culminating in identifying the asset class and individual investments that are primed for the potential economic conditions deduced from our initial, broader vantage point. Let's start.

The trade Status Quo

In observing the world stage, one cannot ignore the immense impact the US dollar has had, a result of the US's consistent role as an economic stabilizer throughout the past century. This has undoubtedly assisted in managing the ebbs and flows of global savings. Its pervasive use has become somewhat of a bulwark for the global economy, balancing its structural fluctuations.

In order to better illustrate the complexities and potential pitfalls of the current international economic system, I'd like to reference the astute observations of Michael Pettis, a notable economist in Chinese matters. Pettis articulates a compelling argument, suggesting the system as we know it has actually encouraged a trading climate that John Maynard Keynes was striving to prevent in the aftermath of World War II.

That trading matrix consists of permitted the continuance of mercantilist policies via the prolonged accumulation of US assets, consequentially exerting a perpetual downward strain on worldwide demand. Such was a primary apprehension for Keynes. This never-ending downward strain on demand contributes to a rise in global debt, a necessity to offset chronic trade surpluses, while prompting the movement of manufacturing industries from economies with trade deficits to those with trade surpluses. Pettis claims that such trends are, at best, untenable.

These insights hold considerable implications. One of which is the potential necessity for a shift away from a global system primarily anchored by the US dollar, towards one lacking a dominant currency. The idea here is to propose a global, rules-based system, potentially offering greater benefits and sustainable economic balance.

The Dollar

In the past century, the USD has enjoyed its position as the world's leading currency, with the US holding significant surpluses for about half of this period. Pettis questions the notion that a country must consistently run deficits for its currency to maintain global dominance. It is more like an economy wielding a dominant currency is obligated to address the evolving needs of the world, which are subject to change over time.

During the initial phase of USD dominance, war-ravaged Europe and Asia required the importation of foreign savings to rebuild their infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities. As such, the US, which possessed excess savings, stepped in to fill this need.

However, as we reached the 1960s and 70s, global rebuilding efforts had largely been successful. Europe, Asia, and OPEC countries shifted their need to importing foreign demand to accommodate their increased domestic production. The US adjusted accordingly, transitioning from significant surpluses to notable deficits, and began absorbing surplus savings from the rest of the world.

Pettis argues that an economy aspiring to retain a central role in global trade and capital, along with geopolitical importance, must possess the willingness and capability to cater to the world's needs and imbalances, rather than enforcing its own. He indicates that the end of USD dominance doesn't necessarily spell its replacement by another currency, stressing that China, considering its substantial domestic imbalances, isn't equipped to offer the reserve currency.

Instead, Pettis postulates that it's unlikely any economy would voluntarily shoulder the burdens of providing a reserve currency. Consequently, the phasing out of USD dominance may also signal an end to the established system of global trade and capital prevalent in recent decades.

Without the US's continued eagerness to export claims on its assets, the sustained imbalances in trade and savings would be untenable for most economies, barring the smallest. In such a circumstance, both the global and US economies could potentially reap benefits.

The conclusion of USD dominance would usher in a radically different world, one where imbalances aren't mitigated by a hegemonic force. In response to inquiries about what could potentially succeed the USD, Pettis reiterates his belief: nothing will replace it. Without an economy ready and able to manage corresponding imbalances, these imbalances simply can't exist.

Banking Crisis

The Eurodollar, the offshore USD credit market, serves as a critical mechanism in this system, operating akin to a marshland that expands and contracts according to prevailing economic conditions. And it underlines the importance of USD collateral in the Global Financial system.

If we reflect on the financial crisis of 2008, it could be attributed largely to issues with collateral. Specifically, during the 2004-2006 period, the financial sector was exceedingly optimistic, extending credit based on what they deemed to be safely diversified mortgage collateral. However, the decline in home prices nationwide forced the financial sector to reassess risk, sparking a shift towards demanding T-bills over the previously favored mortgage collateral.

This transition spurred a "T-bills or bust" scenario, wherein financial institutions unable to provide sufficient T-bills as collateral faced the threat of extinction. This is how institutions such as Lehman Brothers met their end. Alarmingly, we're seeing indications of this pattern resurfacing, with four banks already experiencing similar issues. One might ponder if regulatory bodies are inadvertently damaging the entities they're mandated to oversee. With their exposure to interest rate risk, U.S. Treasury securities (USTs) have become hazardous assets for banks.

A recurring point of contention made by Hugh Hendry, former Ecclectica CIO, posits that this isn't an issue of regional bank management but a consequence of larger entities like JPMorgan Chase either outrightly rejecting or significantly undervaluing regional banks' loan portfolios in the repurchase agreement (REPO) market. This tightening of financial conditions is causing significant slowdowns in the financial system.

The 2023 funding crisis can be depicted as initially triggering the liquidation of held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios, which hit regional banks' shareholder funds hard and prompted equity offerings destined to fail in the stock market.

Interestingly, those in the higher echelons of DC, who publicly decry large banks and oppose bank mergers, are ironically enabling the consolidation of smaller banks into larger ones. Conversely, the rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve arguably resulted in the obliteration of the banks' value and incentivized depositors to abandon them.

The Problems at the Fed

Currently, the Fed seems to be misinterpreting the situation, focusing on a limited range of lagging indicators. Consequently, the missteps are accumulating. The longer this persists, the more challenging it will be for the world to realign. Several mistakes have been made, particularly with regard to handling inflation. Labeling 18 months of inflation as 'transitory' can hardly be justified.

Moreover, the economy was already rebounding thanks to the rollout of vaccines, yet the Fed maintained its fiscal stimulus measures. The stimulus checks essentially poured easy money into the economy, a stark contrast to the New Deal, which aimed to establish modern infrastructures that would bolster the US's global leadership in the following century. The Fed misjudged the situation and should have tightened policy and hiked rates earlier. Historically, the Fed has had a tendency to overreach in both easing and tightening monetary policy. The current cycle post-COVID appears to be an amplified version of this pattern. Retrospectively, it may become apparent that the Fed's response was excessive: they over-stimulated the economy, then counterbalanced by tightening policy too severely.

There's also concern surrounding Jerome Powell likening himself to Paul Volcker, the Federal Reserve Chair in the early 1980s. Volcker induced two recessions to curb inflation and never expressed remorse for it. By drawing a comparison with Volcker, Powell may be indicating a willingness to follow a similar path to confront inflation, even at the risk of causing a recession and public discomfort. All things considered, it's possible the Federal Reserve may not soon acknowledge the mistakes it has made.

TLDR

In the prior paragraphs, we've taken a long stroll through the convoluted labyrinth of the current economic puzzle. This isn't merely me on a solo quest, but rather a collective endeavor, pooling wisdom from respected financiers and economists. The essence of our findings? Here you go:

We're grappling with a structural quagmire here. To envision any resolution of the debt mountain, we must fundamentally reimagine the trade landscape as we know it. The debt load is too hefty for the current economy to shoulder. We could push it down the road, but it only seeds further uncertainty. Our next observation revolves around the greenback. In the grand scheme of things, the dollar plays an instrumental role. Yet, any thoughts of swapping it with the Yuan would necessitate China's capacity to absorb the world's imbalances. We're unlikely to see that happen in the near term. Steering the economy, the Federal Reserve has a tendency to drive with its gaze focused on the rear-view mirror. This might be leading them to some critical missteps, such as fiddling with interest rates amid our towering debt mountain. At a certain point, we may even see these rate hikes become inflationary, brought on by the need to accommodate a bloated government deficit – a concept inspired by Luke Gromen. Lastly, the woes of the banking sector aren't standalone issues, but symptomatic of the underlying trouble tied to our monumental debt heap.

Investment Action

Here's the lay of the land as I see it: The grand finale to this muddled saga will likely necessitate a form of debt forgiveness and a restructuring of the global order, beginning with the groundwork of international trade, likely transitioning towards a system grounded in robust rules. However, current power players will likely keep kicking this can down the road as far as they can. Importantly though, the fruition of this long-haul prognosis isn't essential to our playbook. If my assumptions hold water, the perpetuation of this boom-bust debt sequence invariably concludes with amplified monetary generosity, resulting in financial assets being marked up, albeit not in a linear fashion and with a healthy dose of volatility – the tumultuous years of 2007-2009 serve as a fitting case in point.

Allow me to sketch a pair of hypotheses, and evaluate the potential assets that might find a home within each.

Hypothesis 1: We're staring down the barrel of diminishing inflation, and the Federal Reserve's current stance is overly aggressive, paving the way for a recession and urgent rate cuts.

Signs suggest we may be headed towards an environment of subdued inflation and a possible recession. Producer Price Indices and Gross Domestic Income figures shine some light on this matter.

Moreover, the Truflation metric also hints at a moderation in inflation numbers.

Hypothesis 2: In a credit crunch scenario, fixed-income assets could prove to be one of the more reliable bastions for value conservation.

The following chart encompasses a wide array of asset classes, spanning from the Nasdaq (QQQ) to gold, and inclusive of various maturity bonds. While gold demonstrated strong performance, it was far from a smooth upward trajectory, with investors having to weather some rocky periods. Gold often underperforms during the height of a crisis, as investors liquidate it in search of collateral.

Excluding gold and the Nasdaq paints a clearer picture of how bonds fared. These assets proved more effective in mitigating volatility, but also became risk-off assets, dwindling when riskier assets soared.

Repeating this analysis for the 2020 Covid crisis, it becomes evident that March was a white-knuckle period.

Again, excluding gold and the Nasdaq, we witness steadier returns, but even the TLT (TLT) faced significant pullbacks. If stability was the goal, the IEI (IEI) was the safest harbor.

Drawing on the present circumstances, I'd wager that the IEI could serve the same function or even excel in value retention, bolstered by the fact that its dividend yield will rise as long as rates are held high.

My investment strategy would involve incorporating IEI into the portfolio, using it as a cornerstone and leveraging it to purchase assets like gold (GLD) and Bitcoin (OTC:GBTC) as their prices retract during a crisis flare-up.

Instead of the IEI, though, I'd suggest contemplating a similar-performing peer with lower costs: the Schwab Intermediate-Term US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR). With its lower expense ratio, 5.6-year weighted average maturity, diversified holdings, and 3.63% average yield to maturity, it presents an affordable solution that should hold its ground amidst market upheavals.

In essence, this fund mirrors the IEI's objective and asset mix. Given the scenarios we've reviewed, this provides a favorable backdrop for such an asset. Its returns when stacked up against benchmarks are solid. So, to circle back, my conviction rests in a tactical strategy that commences with SCHR as the base camp heading into stormy market weather. From this position, one can periodically offload SCHR units and scoop up GLD, along with tangible assets like Bitcoin, especially during the height of crises. This maneuver, I contend, will yield superior returns.

