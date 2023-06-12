Cigna: Buy This Value Gem Before It Bounces Back
Summary
- Cigna is a global health insurer with strong revenue growth potential from its pharmacy benefits manager and insurance segments.
- The company has a solid capital allocation strategy, including business reinvestment, dividends, and share buybacks, which are highly accretive at its current discounted valuation.
- Cigna's stock could deliver potential double-digit annual total returns over the next couple of years, making it an attractive option for value and growth investors.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Asset-light, cash rich companies can make great portfolio diversifiers, especially for their income and total return prospects. With the market seemingly chasing high growth names, a number of insurance companies are now again trading in value territory.
This brings me to Cigna (NYSE:CI), which I last covered here back in July of last year. The stock since had a decent run to $340 before falling back to the $265 price at which I recommended it last year. In this article, I provide an update and discuss why the stock is a bargain for total returns investors at present.
Why CI?
Cigna is an S&P 500 (SPY) company and is one of the largest global health insurers on the market. At present, it has over 165 million customer relationships and operates in 30+ countries around the world. Over the trailing 12 months, CI generated $183 billion in total revenue. As shown below, has grown its revenue over the past 10 years, including in the recent years post its acquisition of Express Scripts.
CI benefits from a strong labor market, and this is reflected by total revenues growing by 6% YoY during the first quarter. This was driven in part by strong 8% revenue growth by Evernorth Health Services, which is CI’s pharmacy benefits manager that was once Express Scripts.
A key reason for the PBM’s growth is the increase in biosimilars on the market, such as those for the previously number one drug, Humira, from AbbVie (ABBV). Biosimilars come at lower price points than the original drug, and are therefore cheaper for PBMs such as Evernorth to source.
Also encouraging, CI’s medical memberships grew by a robust 10% YoY and the medical cost ratio also improved, which means that medical payouts as a percentage of premiums collected declined.
Looking ahead, CI has a number of avenues for growth, as its Medicare Advantage business is achieving above market growth. CI could see meaningful upside in this business segment even with market rate growth, considering the fast growing age 65+ cohort, which is the highest growing age group in America.
Moreover, the increasing number of specialty drugs such as weight-loss drug Ozempic from Eli Lilly (LLY) and potential for Alzheimer’s disease market to reach $14 billion globally bodes well for Evernorth going forward, as specialty drugs account for 40% of this unit’s revenue. Management also noted that Evernorth Care represents one of its most significant long-term growth opportunities given the increasing demand for virtual and behavioral health services.
Meanwhile, management has fairly clear strategy for capital allocation over the medium term. This includes maintaining a debt to capital ratio of 40%, which should support its strong A- credit rating.
Management also expects to spend 20% of its operating cash flow to fund growth, and the remaining 80% is to be used on the dividend, debt repayments, and share repurchases and strategic M&A. As shown below, CI has repurchased a staggering 18% of its outstanding float over the past 3 years alone, since its Express Scripts acquisition.
While CI yields just 1.9% at present, the dividend is very well covered by a 20% payout ratio. Management has also demonstrated its willingness to meaningfully increase the dividend in recent years, and this is reflected by the 10% dividend bump earlier this year.
Lastly, I view CI as being a good value stock at the current price of $265.88 with a forward PE of just 10.7. This means that management is producing a 9.3% earnings yield for each dollar spent on share buybacks. CI’s current valuation also sits comfortably below its normal PE of 12.3, as shown below.
This valuation appears to be far too cheap for a company that could reasonably grow its annual earnings in the ~10% in the medium term for the aforementioned reasons. This is below the 9% to 14% range that analysts expect in the 2024 to 2026 timeframe. Considering CI’s relative undervaluation to historical norms and its forward growth outlook, the stock could handily deliver potential double-digit annual total returns over the next couple of years, and analysts have an average price target of $329.
Investor Takeaway
Cigna appears to be a great long-term total return pick in today’s market, especially for its relative undervaluation compared to historical norms. Not only does Cigna generate solid revenue growth potential from both its PBM and insurance segments, but it also has strong capital allocation policies that includes both business reinvestment, dividends, and share buybacks, which are highly accretive at the current discounted level. As such, investors looking for both value and growth ought to give CI a hard look at the present price.
Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder
Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.