Last week's article concluded the break of 4195 in the S&P 500 (SPY) was genuine and price action this week concurred. The usual Friday rally took price to a new 2023 high of 4322.6, right in the long-standing 4311-25 target zone. This is potentially an area of major resistance, and there was a bearish reaction as price dropped to 4291. Was this the start of a reversal? Are there any signs of a top?

To answer these questions, a variety of technical analysis techniques will be applied to the S&P 500 in multiple timeframes. The aim is to provide an actionable guide with directional bias, important levels and expectations for price action. I will then use the evidence to make a call for the week ahead.

S&P 500 Monthly

The June bar is off to flying start but is now at obvious 4325 resistance. How it acts around this level and into the end of the month will be important to the bigger picture view, but obviously there is plenty time left.

As things stand now, the bias is positive while over last month's 4231 high, and only a close near or below the 4281 open would flip the view negative.

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

Resistance is at 4325 and the high of August, then the 4500 area.

It's taken a long time to break 4195-200 and it ideally now acts a floor. The VPOC at 4130 is the next support below.

An upside Demark exhaustion count is on bar 6 (of 9).

S&P 500 Weekly

The week's bar has higher highs, higher lows and a higher close: it's not bearish.

Friday's dip resulted in the bar closing some way off the highs and this means we can't expect any immediate (i.e. on Monday) follow through above 4322. However, a higher high does looks likely at some point before any weekly reversal develops.

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

There's not too much resistance above 4325 until 4500, but I still have my eye on 4363 due to the measured move there. This would be high enough to stop out short sellers at 4325 and could pull in late bulls looking for a breakout.

Last week's low is initial support at 4261, then 4195-200 and 4166.

An upside (Demark) exhaustion count will be on bar 5 (of 9) next week.

S&P 500 Daily

Upside daily exhaustion (Demark) finally registered on Thursday for the first time since the 2nd February top. This contributed to Friday's reversal and suggests we can expect more of the same next week. Rallies could make new highs, but they will likely fade again.

The lower timeframes such as the daily chart will give us the first clues to weakness, but they should really line up with the higher timeframes. While Friday's bar shows a clear reversal from the 4311-25 resistance zone, it may only lead to a small decline as the weekly chart does not look ready to reverse.

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

4261-63 is the first clear support, with the 4231-41 gap area acting as an inflection point below.

No exhaustions signals (Demark) can be completed next week.

Events Next Week

CPI on Tuesday and the FOMC meeting on Wednesday are the main events. Headline CPI is expected to slow to 0.2% MoM, 4.1% YoY, but the focus will be on core with an expected reading of 0.4%. If this is in-line, lower, or even slightly higher at 0.5%, it should pave the way for a Fed pause on Wednesday and lead to a brief rally.

If the Fed confirms a hold on Wednesday, it will likely be accompanied by some hawkish rhetoric. Again, expect a brief rally but one that fades again by the end of the week. A pause is widely expected and priced in.

The ECB is meeting on Thursday and likely to hike 25bps despite the weak EU data.

Probable Moves Next Week

Friday's decline likely gets some follow through to the downside on Monday, but I doubt the drop even gets to this week's 4261 low before recovering into Tuesday's CPI. 4279 is very near-term support.

Assuming CPI and the FOMC meeting are met with positive reactions, new highs can be made above 4322 and into the 4330s before fading again.

To be clear: I do expect a top to form in the next weeks and in the 4325-63 area, but I will look for things to line up properly before flipping bearish. This will either come when the weekly and daily charts both have valid reversal patterns, or if there are signs of weakness. If next week closes near the lows of the weekly range after making a new high above 4322, then a weekly reversal will be in place and I may well turn bearish.

However, until this happens, there could be a series of failed new highs followed by sharp, unsustained drops as the uptrend unwinds and higher timeframe players sell into strength. This could continue into 4363 and would be frustrating action for bears who ideally throw in the towel right before the top.