Sprott Physical Uranium: Ready For Lift-Off?

Summary

  • Uranium prices have not experienced significant upward movement despite favorable market fundamentals, leading to investor disillusionment.
  • Recent divergence between Sprott Physical Uranium Trust's market value and rising spot prices may indicate a thinning spot market and depletion of secondary supplies.
  • Factors supporting potential uranium price growth include rising mining costs, geopolitical events, strong demand from financial speculators, a growing nuclear fleet, and a tightening spot market.

Investor disillusionment is widespread in the uranium market. In the past couple of years, speculative capital flooded the sector, enticed by the allure of quick profits and reminiscent of the previous uranium bull market. During that time, uranium prices skyrocketed by

Chart
Data by YCharts

Market Price vs. Net Asset Value Since Inception for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

Market Price vs. Net Asset Value Since Inception for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (sprott.com)

Historical Premium/Discount: Market Price to Net Asset Value

Historical Premium/Discount: Market Price to Net Asset Value (sprott.com)

Total Pounds of Uranium (U3O8) Held by Trust

Total Pounds of Uranium (U3O8) Held by Trust (sprott.com)

Uranium price

Uranium price (tradingeconomics.com)

Uranium supply/demand gap

Uranium supply/demand gap (zuri-invest.ch)

Uranium cost curve

Uranium cost curve (Kazatomprom Investor Handout)

Term enriched uranium product (EUP) price, made up of the sum of uranium, conversion and enrichment costs

Term enriched uranium product (EUP) price, made up of the sum of uranium, conversion and enrichment costs (UxC, Haywood Securities)

Correlation between one-month changes in U3O8 prices and in EUP prices

Correlation between one-month changes in U3O8 prices and in EUP prices (UxC)

Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

