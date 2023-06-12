Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FS KKR Capital: 20% Discount To Book Value, 12.9% Dividend Yield Compensate For Weaknesses

Jun. 12, 2023 6:36 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)ARCC, GBDC3 Comments
Stephen Nemo
Summary

  • FSK's management fees align with shareholder interests, and its assets are predominantly conservative with a focus on senior secured loans.
  • FSK's assets are diversified across industries, with a low cost of liabilities and stable balance sheet leverage.
  • The BDC has experienced more NAV volatility in the past, and has exposure to cyclical industries, but its current discount and high dividend yield may compensate for this weakness.
Surprised at a discovery

dcdp/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A common investing dictum is "beware the sucker yield", however it is all too easy to see a yield and want to wonder if there's something more to be seen behind the ticker symbol. The BDC FS KKR Capital (

I am a student studying mathematics, statistics, and economics. I write about whatever strikes my fancy.

