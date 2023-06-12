Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Schlumberger: Energy Services To Become A Trillion Dollar Industry This Year

Jun. 12, 2023 6:41 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)2 Comments
The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • Schlumberger, the leading oilfield services firm, is set to benefit from the resilient oil and gas capex spend in international and offshore markets.
  • The $70-$80 oil range may be low for U.S. shale, but is just right for SLB; it matters more how long we stay here, not if we go higher.
  • SLB stock isn't cheap, but a 40% upside is possible if it hits its growth objectives; the quality of the business model is a factor too.

Schlumberger executive office in Houston, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

SLB (NYSE:SLB), known until its recent rebranding as Schlumberger, is the premier oilfield services (or OFS) firm. Despite the weakness in oil prices (CL1:COM) due to recession fears, the oilfield services spend hasn't

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Dallas Fed; energy survey; breakeven; oil

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Chord Energy; inventory

Chord Energy Presentation

Equinor; oil; breakeven

Equinor Corporate Presentation

Rig count, North America; International

Baker Hughes; The Energy Realist

Rig count; offshore

Baker Hughes; The Energy Realist

SLB; capex; offshore; international

SLB Presentation

SLB; financial metrics

SLB Presentation

SLB; valuation

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

SLB price targets

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.55K Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Twitter: @_EnergyRealist  Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB; XOM; EQNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.