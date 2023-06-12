andreswd

So, what's on the cheap right now? International equities and the high dividend factor. Most investors have heard the common refrain that lower P/E multiples are found away from large-cap US companies. While that's true, I assert there is an even better spot if you are seeking deep value.

International high-dividend equities are priced with single-digit P/E multiples, and I am profile one such fund today. Contrast that to large-cap domestic stocks that are near 19x. I am upgrading the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) to a buy based on valuation and what could be a bullish turn in ex-US high-yielders.

Value Away From The States

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

According to the issuer, SDIV accesses 100 of the highest dividend-paying equities around the world, potentially increasing a portfolio's yield. The fund has made monthly distributions for 11 years running. Global X makes the case that investing in equities from around the globe can help diversify both geographic and interest rate exposure.

SDIV features a net expense ratio near the industry average at 0.58% and total net assets have sunk lately, dropping under $800 million. Holding 129 individual equities, the ETF trades with a 30-day median bid/ask spread of 14 basis points, so using limit orders during periods of light intraday liquidity is prudent. SDIV's trailing 12-month dividend yield is extremely high for an ETF at 13.9% while the current SEC yield is 11.9%.

Digging into the portfolio, the allocation plots on the far-left portion of the Morningstar Style Box. Along with that stark value tilt, there's high exposure to often-risky small caps stocks. More than half of the portfolio is considered small, and its weighted average market cap is just $3.3 billion.

Global X lists the 2023 earnings multiple at a dirt-cheap 6.6 as of June 8, 2023, while it trades sharply under book value. Compared to the S&P 500, SDIV features a negative beta while correlating highly with movements in the non-US-developed MSCI EAFE Index, so there are diversification benefits here, too. Returns and price action have been dreadful in the last year, leading to a very weak momentum factor score.

SDIV: Strong Value & Small Cap Tilts

Morningstar

Making the allocation so risky is exceedingly high exposure to Mortgage REITs and the volatile Energy and Materials sectors. Recall that commodities peaked a year ago, and the Real Estate sector has actually underperformed Energy in that span.

I see those areas as being undervalued today given such pessimism baked into the housing market and oil & gas spaces. I also like that investors get non-US diversification with SDIV - JPMorgan Asset Management has already called the new regime in favor of foreign stocks.

SDIV: Heavy Into Real Estate, Materials, Energy, Emerging Markets

Global X

Cyclical and Value Sector Struggle YoY

Stockcharts.com

A New International Bull Market Underway?

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Seasonally, SDIV tends to consolidate on a total return basis through Q3. There is a bit of a rally consisting of higher lows to an eventual peak in February, according to data from Equity Clock. Overall, though, seasonals do not sit too well with the ETF, I concede.

SDIV: Sideways Summer Seasonal Trends

EquityClock

The Technical Take

With an extremely attractive valuation and what appears to be a turn in relative strength favoring a globally diversified asset allocation approach, SDIV's chart shows some signs of life. Notice in the chart below that the fund has put in a bullish RSI momentum divergence pattern. The fund notched a lower low (an all-time low) at the turn of the month, but that dip came on an improvement in the RSI index at the top of the graph.

What's more, the $22 spot is now a key level - that was the October 2022 nadir and where the flattening 50-day moving average comes into play. While the long-term 200-day remains bearishly downward sloping, I see the possibility of a retest of that line, and perhaps a move toward next resistance in the $28 to $29 zone before long. Meanwhile, holders are paid to wait.

SDIV: Bullish RSI Divergence, Eyeing $22

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am upgrading SDIV from sell to buy. It was nearly a year ago when I issued a sell rating on the fund, and after steep losses, I see the ETF as being a solid value play now. Furthermore, relative strength trends appear to favor non-US equities. There is still work to do for the embattled Real Estate, Energy, and Materials sectors to re-assert leadership seen in 2021 and early 2022.