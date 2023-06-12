Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: Reasons Why I Think It's Not Right Time To Enter

Jun. 12, 2023 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
SM Investor
Summary

  • Amazon's Q1 2023 financial results show strong growth, with net sales increasing by 9% to $127.4 billion and AWS sales growing by 16% year over year.
  • The company is investing heavily in projects such as healthcare, Project Kuiper, and Large Language Models (LLMs) Generative AI, which could drive future growth.
  • However, global economic uncertainties, high inflation rates, and consumer debt levels may impact Amazon's sales performance, leading to a hold rating for AMZN stock for now.
Amazon.com Fulfillment Center. Amazon is the Largest Internet-Based Retailer in the United States

jetcityimage

Introduction

Analyzing Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) most recent quarter results, it is evident that they were solid and surpassed most financial results of the comparable quarter in 2022. For instance, Amazon Web Services exhibited a 16% year-over-year growth compared to the first quarter of 2022. However, it

As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

