Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT Is Deeply Undervalued To PGX And The Whole Low Current Yield Preferred Stock Market. Again.

Jun. 12, 2023 7:30 AM ETInvesco Preferred ETF (PGX), TLTTMF1 Comment
Arbitrage Trader profile picture
Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The credit spread narrowing is even greater than the one at the beginning of the year.
  • Taking TLT long has value added in case of market panic.
  • PGX gives an opportunity to take a short position in a group of mispriced securities.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Trade With Beta. Learn More »

Trade mispricing

TheaDesign

We usually post our articles to members of our service 1 week before we publish them to the public. This article was first published on June 4, 2023.

Credit spread narrowing at the beginning of 2023

Five months into

30-year treasury yield

30-year treasury yield (FRED economic data)

20-year treasury yield

20-year treasury yield (FRED economic data)

Preferred stocks info

Preferred stocks info (proprietary software)

PGX description

PGX description (Quantum Online)

PGX's top holdings

PGX's top holdings (proprietary spreadsheet)

PGX CY allocation

PGX CY allocation (proprietary spreadsheet)

TLT portfolio characteristics

TLT portfolio characteristics (iShares)

TMF description

TMF description (Quantum Online)

JPM-M deviation from TLT

JPM-M deviation from TLT (proprietary software)

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader profile picture
Arbitrage Trader
13.32K Followers
Leader of Trade With Beta
Income arbitrage ideas along with managed portfolios and pair trades

Day trader whose strategy is based on arbitrages in preferred stocks and closed-end funds. I have been trading the markets since I started my education in Finance. My professional trading career started right before the big financial crisis of 2008-2009 and I clearly understand what are the risks the average investor faces. Being a very competitive trader I have always worked hard on improving my research and knowledge. All my bets are heavily leveraged(up to 25 times) so there is very little room for mistakes. Through the years my approach has been constantly changing. I started as a pure day trader. Later I added pair trades. At the moment most of my profits come from leveraging my fixed income picks. I find myself somewhere in between a trader and an investor. I am always invested in the markets but constantly replace my normally valued constituents with undervalued ones. This approach is similar to rebalancing your portfolio and I just do this any time there is some better value in the markets. I separate my trading results from my trading/investment results. I target 40% ROE on my investment account and since inception in 2015, I am very close to this target.


My main activity is running a group of traders. Currently, I have around 40 traders on my team. We share our research and make sure not to miss anything. If there is something going on in the markets it is impossible not to participate somehow. Some of my traders are involved in writing the articles in SA. As such Ilia Iliev is writing all fixed-income IPO articles. This is part of their development as successful traders.


My thoughts about the market in general:

*If it is on the exchange it is overvalued and our job is to find the least overvalued.

*Never trust gurus - they are clueless.

*Work hard - this is the only way to convince yourself you deserve success.

*If you take the risk it is you who has to do the research.

*High yield is always too expensive.


We are running a service here on SA. It is a great community with very knowledgable people inside. Even though we are not in the spotlight as often as we would like to our articles' results are among the strongest on SA. You can always contact me to share some of our articles and best picks so far.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of PGX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long position in TLT

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.