Kimco Realty Corporation: Small Shop Risk Appears Manageable

Jun. 12, 2023 8:00 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)FRT, REG
Summary

  • A recent bank study projects 50,000 retail stores will close over the next five years, with small stores most at risk.
  • Small shop leases provide 46% of Kimco Realty's annual revenue.
  • We assess the risk to Kimco Realty, and conclude the risk is manageable.
3D Store building on screen Phone. Online shopping concept via smartphone. Business and commerce. Shop rental or sale. Creative minimal design isolated on blue background. Cartoon icon. 3D Rendering

Diana Herashchenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is the largest U.S. publicly traded shopping center REIT. It owns and operates open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, concentrated in the dense, high-income, first-ring suburbs of top markets. Smaller footprint leases (Small Shops) provide 46% of KIM's revenue.

Myers-Briggs ISTJ. Detail oriented, data driven, planner, long time horizon. Individual investor for 20 plus years. Did the CFP exam for grins years ago, but never certified. Interest in energy, tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KIM, REG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or investment advisor. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

