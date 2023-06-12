Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tracking David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

Summary

  • Greenlight Capital's 13F portfolio value increased by around 27% to $1.84B in Q1 2023, with the fund reporting a negative 1.3% return for the quarter.
  • New stakes were established in Black Knight Inc., First Citizens BancShares, and New York Community Bancorp, while Victoria's Secret stake was disposed of.
  • Significant stake increases were made in Consol Energy, Teck Resources, Global Payments, Capri Holdings, LivaNova, and SPDR Gold Trust, among others.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Einhorn's regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2023. Please visit

David Einhorn - Greenlight Capital Management's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

David Einhorn - Greenlight Capital Management's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYCB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

