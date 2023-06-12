Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Destination XL Group: Compelling Story But Wait For More

Jun. 12, 2023 8:09 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
169 Followers

Summary

  • DXLG has reported a stellar double digit comp growth for past 2 years post pandemic on the back of its strategic and transformational repositioning.
  • However, current macro trends have impacted DXLG as any other retailer leading to softening comp growth.
  • It is currently trending at the lower range of its earlier guidance and we believe there are elevated risks to the upside.
  • We believe at 8.5x 1Y Fwd P/E, it is fairly valued and would await for stronger follow-up on execution in Q2. Initiate at Neutral.

Facade Of Clothing Store With Mannequins, Clothes And Shoes Displaying In Showcase

onurdongel

Investment Thesis

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is a leading integrated specialty retailer offering Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes through its 281 stores operating across 46 states in the country. It offers a broadly curated assortment of products with 5,000+ styles

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
169 Followers
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.