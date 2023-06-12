Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ahead Of The Week's Central Bank Meetings, Risk Appetites Stoked

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers

Summary

  • Most large bourses in the Asia-Pacific region rose and Europe's STOXX 600 is snapping a three-day decline.
  • US index futures are trading higher.
  • The dollar is under broad pressure and is weaker against the G10 currencies.
  • Against emerging market currencies, it is also mostly softer, but there are a few notable exceptions, including Turkey, China, and Mexico.
  • July WTI is soft, and its inability to recover after what appeared to be supportive developments adds to the bearish tone.

Federal Reserve System Fed of USA chairman press conference concept. Tribune with symbol and flag of Fedreal Reserve.

Bet_Noire

Overview

Today may be the calm ahead of tomorrow's US CPI and rate decisions by the Fed, ECB, BOJ, and PBOC over the next few days. Most large bourses in the Asia-Pacific region rose and Europe's STOXX 600 is snapping a three-day

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.