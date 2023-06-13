We Are

As we continuously mention in our articles, we do monitor all of the exchange traded fixed income securities so that we are able to compete with all market participants (including our readers). At the moment of writing, there is one particular stock that is so far ahead of the market as a whole that it deserves a whole article to be written about it. The hero of today's article is the only exchange-traded preferred stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The 8.38% nominal yield named NYSE:SPG.PJ is quite interesting because its nominal yield is quoted as 8 3/8% which when rounded is 8.38% which might be exciting to anyone who loves to play with numbers. Numbers are all we will use to defend our thesis. We believe that this is the best high-credit quality fixed-rate preferred stock at the moment. It has low credit risk and low duration. It is trading at a significant yield spread above its fair place on the yield curve and is giving us an opportunity that it rarely gives (it has a history of being overvalued).

The big picture in fixed-rate investment grade preferred stocks

There are 82 preferred stocks that are comparable at the moment of writing that come from 34 companies, and here is a chart of the average current yield by company:

Current yield by company (proprietary software)

Most of these companies are in the financial sector. The majority of the high-quality names trade at current yields of less than 6%. There are a few exceptions such as BEP, BIP (K-1), or BHF, OAK, APO, and LNC which have always had higher yields in comparison to the high-quality names. If we exclude these, the chart looks like this:

Current yield by company (proprietary software)

Most of the preferred stocks that form the chart above trade below par. This means that they have to be valued based on their current yield. They also give market participants where the long-term financing rate for the companies stands. In theory and in practice, any preferred stock that has a much higher CY is a very likely redemption and has to be evaluated based on its Yield to call. The only 2 securities that have way higher current yields in comparison are SPG-J and MAA-I. For the fixed income investor, this means that they have a very low duration risk. The long-term financing rate will have to move more than 2% higher for them to fill any interest-rate risk pressure. This is one of their main positives. More on this later.

REIT preferred stocks

Before looking at REIT preferred stocks, let's look at SPG-J numbers:

SPG-J metrics (proprietary software)

Price of 54.05, CY of 7.75%, Yield to call (worst) of 6.79%, and a solid BBB rating. In terms of credit rating, the most decent comparison can be found in the following companies:

SPG-J rivals (proprietary software)

PSA preferred stocks trade at around 5.2%, and FRT and KIM preferreds trade at around 5.5%. The 5.6% nominal yield PSA-H trades at 2.7% YTC. If we are to add some lower credit quality to the list:

REIT preferred stocks (proprietary software)

We will see that, based on yield metrics, SPG-J trades extremely close to DRH-A. Just by looking at the numbers above, one may say that SPG-J gives you the opportunity to buy DRH yields by taking the credit risk of something between PSA, FRT, and KIM. In fact, KIM is supposed to be the best comparison to SPG, and SPG-J is clearly supposed to trade at similar but lower yields in comparison.

SPG vs. KIM performance

To prove that SPG-J is completely mispriced, we only have to prove that SPG is as good as KIM in terms of safety. The common stock performance tells us a lot when such REITs are discussed. Since the two companies are rated by the major agencies, we will not be doing much of their work and will just use their debt valuation to determine how the market views different parts of their capital structure. After all, we are trading prices and the market is giving us prices.

Performance

SPG vs KIM performance (Seeking Alpha)

SPG is the clear winner here, and we just need to be as good.

Bond yield curves comparison with comparable REITs:

SPG:

SPG yield curve (IBKR)

KIM:

KIM yield curve (IBKR)

Without a doubt, SPG is able to finance a little lower than KIM much closer to PSA:

PSA yield curve (IBKR)

And even lower than FRT:

FRT yield curve (IBKR)

Here you can see the summarized chart:

Yield curve comparison (personal spreadsheet)

Based on all these data, we can simply conclude that SPG-J has to be trading at a little lower yields than KIM and FRT and a little higher yields than PSA.

Fair value of SPG-J

We are absolutely certain that the only resistance SPG-J faces on the upside is its yield to call. SPG-J is callable on 10/15/2027 and has a very high probability of being called. When looking at current valuations between preferred stocks and bonds, we can conclude that the risk premium is almost absent based on the tax advantage of preferred stock and their constant exposure to the "smart public" that wants to buy ETFs. For the current market conditions, SPG-J has no reason to be trading at a yield to call higher than its corporate bonds that mature in the same year. This brings the fair estimate of SPG-J yield to call to around 5.2%. This easily gives SPG-J a fair price of $57 as of today (11 days before its ex-date):

SPG-J price/yield to call curve (personal spreadsheet)

Even if one is not ready to buy it below 6% YTC, it still has to trade at around 55.5. Any time it trades below that price, I would be buying it personally as long as my diversification rules allow me.

Summary

SPG-J at around $54 is without a doubt mispriced, but it is such a low volume that one needs to be able to trade it properly to take advantage of it.