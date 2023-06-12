Sundry Photography

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) will likely suffer a revenue decline this year as fabless customers take longer than expected to digest excess channel inventory. But growth can be expected to resume in 2024 as inventories renormalize and TSMC expands production of its “3 nm” N3 production node. Major customers such as Apple (AAPL) will transition their product lines to N3. And generative AI will increase demand for the largest and most expensive chips TSMC makes, such as Nvidia’s (NVDA) H100 data center accelerator.

TSMC guides lower for the year

After TSMC reported a somewhat disappointing 4.8% y/y revenue decline for Q1, CEO C. C. Wei adjusted downward his guidance for the full year. His revenue expectations went from “slight growth for the full year” to a decline in “low to mid-single digit percent”.

TSMC reported its Q1 about a month before Nvidia reported its fiscal 2024 Q1 in May. Nvidia offered stunning guidance for its fiscal Q2 and implied that there was even more growth to come in the fiscal second half. Said CFO Colette Kress at the Nvidia conference call:

Total revenue is expected to be $11 billion, plus or minus 2%. We expect this sequential growth to largely be driven by data center, reflecting a steep increase in demand related to generative AI and large language models. This demand has extended our data center visibility out a few quarters and we have procured substantially higher supply for the second half of the year.

I now project revenue growth for Nvidia to be 56% for the full fiscal year to $42.2 billion. This could reasonably be expected to convert into a surge in orders for Nvidia’s most advanced data center accelerator chips, the Ampere A100 and the Hopper H100 from TSMC.

The time delay between the TSMC and Nvidia conference calls suggested that some of those orders might have come in after the TSMC full year guidance. But apparently, Nvidia’s orders were already factored into the guidance. When TSMC held its annual shareholder meeting on June 6, it reiterated full year guidance, according to Bloomberg.

The fact that Nvidia’s AI related revenue growth seemed to have so little impact on TSMC’s H2 revenue prospects is probably an indicator of the depth of the ongoing inventory correction among its fabless customers. Observed Wei:

Three months ago, we said we expect fabless semiconductor inventory to start gradually reduce in 4Q 2022 and we forecast a sharper reduction throughout the first half of 2023. However, due to weakening macroeconomic conditions and softening end market demand, fabless semiconductor inventory continued to increase in the fourth quarter and exited 2022 at a much higher level than we expected. In addition, the recovery in end market demand from China's reopening is also lower than our expectation. Therefore, the fabless semiconductor inventory adjustment in first half '23 is taking longer than our prior expectation. It may extend into the third quarter this year before rebalancing to a healthier level.

Also, with major customers such as Apple and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) transitioning products to more advanced nodes, this left capacity at “7 nm” and “5 nm”, which TSMC refers to as N7 and N5, underutilized. Apple is currently transitioning most of its product line to TSMC’s N3 process, which TSMC reported is in volume production. Likewise, AMD is transitioning products from N7 to N5.

Apple’s transition will begin with the next iPhone generation, to be launched this Fall, followed by Mac and other devices. Given Apple’s large volume, this had the potential to leave a large hole in N5 capacity utilization. Likewise, AMD’s transition seems to have left a hole in N7 utilization. During the conference call, TSMC acknowledged that N7 was underutilized.

So the impact of Nvidia’s orders may simply have been to take up slack in the N7 and N5 nodes. Ampere is fabricated on N7 and Hopper is fabricated on N5.

Progress on 3 nm and 2 nm nodes, and the Intel challenge

After a longer than expected gestation, N3 is finally in volume production, and Apple is expected to take all of N3 production this year. To a very large extent, the slow production ramp of N3 explains the lack of revenue growth this year, even with the inventory correction.

TSMC has acknowledged that it has more demand for N3 than it can supply. And even Apple may not be able to get all the N3 chips it wants this year. There are already rumors that new Macs based on M3 series Apple Silicon will be delayed into early next year. M3 is expected to be fabbed on the N3 process.

Last year, when it was rumored that Apple would begin using N3 process chips by the end of 2022, I pointed out that this was extremely unlikely. In fact, TSMC’s announcement that N3 production had started late in calendar 2022 Q4 seems meaningless in retrospect.

There simply haven’t been any devices using chips fabricated on N3 available to consumers. The N3 production ramp that supposedly started last year has been unusually slow, and Apple now appears to be the first company that will feature devices using the N3 process.

I had predicted as much, but I no longer believe that TSMC was slow rolling the process ramp just for Apple’s benefit. A better theory of why N3 has taken so long was put forth by Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna, as reported in EE Times:

TSMC has delayed the introduction and ramp of 3 nm due to a need to adopt multi-patterning with EUV lithography from tool supplier ASML, Hosseini said. “While the high cost of EUV multi-patterning has made the cost/benefit of EUV unattractive, loosening the design rules to minimize the number of EUV multi-patterning layers has led to a much higher die size,” Hosseini said. The “real” 3-nm node will not scale until a higher-throughput EUV system, ASML’s NXE:3800E, is available during the second half of 2023, he added. The NXE:3800E will help improve wafer throughput by about 30% over the current NXE:3600D by lowering the overall cost of EUV multi-patterning, according to Hosseini. TSMC will accelerate adoption of the NXE:3800E in the first half of 2024 as the foundry scales N3E and other variations of the 3-nm node for more customers, Hosseini said in the report.

I discussed multi-patterning in some detail in my investing group article on Hosseini’s report, but I’ll defer that discussion here. Suffice it to say that multipatterning adds significant cost and complexity to the wafer fabrication process. Difficulties with the technique are thought to have been the reason for delays in Intel’s (INTC) 10 nm process.

Extreme UV (EUV) lithography was supposed to eliminate the need for multipatterning, and it did for the transition from “7 nm” processes to “5 nm”. But to go beyond “5 nm” to 3 nm”, it again appears to have become necessary.

This has a number of ramifications for TSMC as well as TSMC’s competitors, including Intel. Wei reported that TSMC’s next process node, N2, “is progressing well and on track for volume production in 2025”. But he said the same sorts of things about N3. N2 will adopt an entirely new transistor structure in addition to providing higher transistor density than N3.

It will be a difficult transition and put even more emphasis on multipatterning. A more advanced type of EUV lithography system, called HNA EUV, would relieve the need for multipatterning, but supplier ASML (ASML) doesn’t expect those to be available in sufficient numbers until 2027.

My current expectation is that if TSMC manages to start N2 volume production in 2025, it will be similar to its claimed start of N3 production late last year. In other words, no real N2 volume production until 2026.

Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger, has offered even more optimistic statements about Intel’s process node progress. At the 2023 Q1 conference call, he said:

Looking first at the progress we're making with our process roadmap, we remain on track to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025. Relative to five nodes in four years, notably, two out of these five nodes, Intel 7 and Intel 4, are now essentially done. Intel 7 is in high-volume manufacturing, and Meteor Lake on Intel 4 is ramping production wafer starts today for a second-half product launch.

I'm very skeptical of Gelsinger’s claim of being able to achieve five nodes in four years. For one thing, Intel 7 is widely regarded as simply a slightly improved and rebranded version of Intel “10 nm SuperFin” process, which began life in 2020. So Intel has effectively been on “Intel 7” since 2020. Also, Intel 4, which can be regarded as roughly equivalent to TSMC’s N5, has already been delayed a full year from the timeline that Intel originally laid down:

Anandtech

I can believe that Intel 4 will start production this year, but that leaves Intel facing the same problems TSMC faced with multipatterning for Intel 3. There’s some question whether Intel 3 really represents a full node transition, meaning an approximate doubling of transistor density.

Intel 4 will be used for consumer Intel processors (Core series), whereas Intel 3 is intended for server and data center applications. So it’s conceivable that Intel may not have to face multipatterning until Intel 20A, but face it eventually it will.

Multipatterning is likely the thing that breaks Intel’s very optimistic time line. And Intel still has to demonstrate mastery of EUV in a production context, which it has yet to do. A more realistic timeline is where Intel stays on Intel 4/3 for the next two or three years. That doesn’t regain process leadership by 2025.

There are other reasons to think that Intel's progress in process nodes will be slower than represented. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal disclosed that potential Intel Foundry customers have been backing away:

Qualcomm, which designs chips and outsources manufacturing, wanted to work with Intel, and assigned a team of engineers to work toward making mobile-phone chips at Intel’s factories. It was particularly interested in a cutting-edge chip-making technology that Intel hopes will be the most advanced in the world by late next year. In early 2022, Intel’s foundry arm sent a delegation to Qualcomm’s San Diego headquarters, where they met with CEO Cristiano Amon. Then Intel missed a June performance milestone toward producing those chips commercially. It missed another in December. Qualcomm executives concluded Intel would struggle making the kind of cellphone chips they wanted, even if it succeeded in making high-performance processors. Qualcomm told Intel it was pausing work while it waits for Intel to show progress, according to people involved in the discussions.

Tesla (TSLA) also expressed interest and then later backed off, according to the article. The fundamental problem in both cases is that Intel could not deliver a competitive process node compared to TSMC’s N5 and N3 nodes in the time frame desired by prospective customers.

In conclusion, while progress on N3 has been slow, it hasn’t represented an opportunity for Intel to catch up. Intel has yet to demonstrate high volume production using EUV. Meanwhile, TSMC is moving from its first generation EUV-based node (N5) to its second, N3. By the time Intel is ready to move from its first generation EUV-based node (Intel 4/3), TSMC will be moving to its third generation EUV-based node, N2. Therefore, I expect TSMC to retain process leadership through 2025.

Assessing the risk of military action by the People’s Republic

One of the nagging fears that TSMC investors have to live with is that the People’s Republic of China will at some point take military action against Taiwan. The PRC regards Taiwan as nothing more than a rebellious province.

As I pointed out in an article last year, the United States effectively conceded China’s position on Taiwan when the Carter administration withdrew diplomatic recognition of Taiwan. And there has been no end to PRC sabre rattling.

Just yesterday, Taiwan reported incursions by no less than 37 PRC military aircraft into its air defense zone over the Taiwan Strait. Yet I don’t consider an outright invasion to be a credible threat. The logistical barriers to mounting an invasion across the 100 mile wide Taiwan Strait are formidable. And the American naval presence in the straight can be reasonably assumed to be a deterrent.

Furthermore, the Kinmen Islands, which Taiwan controls, are much closer to the mainland (about 5.5 miles) and would seem to be the logical first targets of a PRC invasion. Yet the PRC continues to leave the Islands alone.

I don’t think the PRC really wants a war with Taiwan, especially if that means risking a war with the US, even through Taiwan as a proxy. The Russian experience in Ukraine has demonstrated how fraught with risk that is.

But I don’t discount other types of military action. We’ve seen in Ukraine that missile bombardment can be very damaging to infrastructure and the civilian population, even using Soviet era technology.

China’s military technology is arguably better than Soviet era, even though much of it is based on Soviet era designs. China could mount a punitive missile strike on critical infrastructure, including Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.

Even though TSMC is working to expand its global manufacturing footprint, for now all of its leading edge fabrication capability is located in Taiwan. The PRC could, with a single strike, wipe out a large portion of the world’s leading edge semiconductor manufacturing.

But why would the PRC do so? The PRC depends on that semiconductor manufacturing for a large part of its own manufacturing base. Taiwanese companies such as Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) operate huge manufacturing facilities on the mainland to manufacture the products of companies like Apple, Nvidia, and many other consumer electronics companies.

I doubt the PRC wants to suffer the disruption to its own economy that an attack on Taiwan could produce. I think there’s only one scenario in which China would be willing to risk that disruption.

This stems from US export control policy with respect to the PRC. Current policy has made it impossible for China to buy advanced EUV lithography machines from ASML. The US has further encouraged the Netherlands to tighten export controls so that even the next lower level of lithography machines, known as Deep UV (DUV) are denied Chinese companies.

In addition to restricting manufacturing technology, the US has also placed restrictions on advanced semiconductors such as Nvidia’s accelerator chips and other chips made using TSMC’s N5 process. This has had a very meaningful effect.

Export restrictions have effectively wiped out Huawei’s smartphone export business. Faced with the inability to obtain leading edge semiconductors, and lacking the ability to manufacture its own, the PRC might decide to level the playing field by destroying Taiwan’s lead edge manufacturing.

It would be an extreme action, and China is not yet to the point of taking such action, but it’s a possibility for the future. The longer the semiconductor restrictions are maintained, the further behind the PRC gets. At some point, the PRC may decide that it can’t afford to fall further behind.

It’s a remote risk, but it’s something TSMC investors have to accept. Recall that the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was primarily motivated by the US embargo on oil exports to Japan. The Japanese felt they had to neutralize their main military rival in the Pacific in order to capture an alternative source of oil in Indonesia.

A loosening of export restrictions, if only for semiconductors, would help alleviate the risk that China might make a similarly desperate miscalculation.

Investor takeaways: prospects for 2024

Despite the lowered guidance for 2023, the prospects for 2024 and beyond look excellent. N3 can be expected to drive growth in computing and mobile devices. TSMC’s main foundry rival, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), has yet to demonstrate high volume manufacturing on its own “3 nm” node.

Next year, N3 production will continue to expand, and TSMC can start servicing other customers besides Apple. Also, as the process matures, TSMC will be able to fabricate more economically large devices on the node. This will allow TSMC to serve personal computing and data center applications.

The interest in generative AI that fueled Nvidia’s bullish guidance can be expected to continue even beyond 2024. There is likely to be further upside due to generative AI from Nvidia and potentially other customers such as AMD and even Intel.

Furthermore, the inventory correction that has suppressed demand for semiconductors for computing and mobile devices will certainly have abated by 2024. Thus, I expect most of the major platform categories that TSMC tracks to resume growth in 2024 and beyond:

TSMC integrated model by Mark Hibben

With strong customer demand for its leading edge processes, and relatively little competition, I consider TSMC worth the slight risk due to PRC hostility. I continue to be long TSMC and rate it a Buy.