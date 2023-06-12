KenWiedemann

Phillips Edison & Company (NASDAQ:PECO) operates grocery-anchored properties in the Sunbelt region of the U.S. The company maintains high leased rates and are partners with a quality set of tenants. Their two largest tenants by annualized base rents (“ABR”) are Kroger (KR) and Publix. Collectively, the two accounted for 12% of ABR at the end of Q1FY23.

Compared to others in their peer set, the stock is up 9% over the past month.

But shares are still down about 3.5% over the past year. Related peer, Kite Realty Group (KRG), on the other hand, is up nearly 8% over the same period.

In prior coverage on the stock, I noted valuation as the primary reason of staying neutral. Since then, the company reported Q1 results, which came in better than expected, with record milestones reached in occupancy levels, retention rates, and renewal spreads. The outlook ahead also remains positive. Despite the strength, I maintain my view that shares are fairly valued at the current price.

PECO Key Stock Metrics And Recent Performance

Portfolio leased rates at the end of fiscal Q1 ended at a record 97.5%. This was up 10 basis points ("bps") sequentially and 130bps YOY.

In addition to record leased rates, retention landed at a record 95%. This was well above their five-year average of 87%. The improvement in retention was driven by an increase in their shop retention rate to 83.3%

Amongst their anchors/shops, anchor rates increased to 99.3% during the quarter, up 120bps YOY. Shops also increased to a healthy 94.3%, which represented a 170bps YOY increase.

Total leasing activity during the quarter amounted to 1.1 MSF. This was up from 800K SF completed in the same period last year. In addition, PECO realized spreads of 27.4% and 16.1% on new and renewal spreads, respectively. Furthermore, the leases executed during the quarter were embedded with annual contractual bumps of 2.8%

Within the development pipeline, three projects were delivered. Collectively, these properties are expected to add incremental annual net operating income ("NOI") of +$930M.

The overall strength in leasing contributed to a 7.7% increase in quarterly core funds from operations ("FFO") to $0.59/share. This came on 4.9% growth in same-store NOI.

From a balance sheet perspective, PECO ended the quarter with +$622M of capacity available on their +$800M credit facility. In addition, they are generating annualized free cash flow of approximately +$100M. Together, this is more than sufficient to cover their ongoing development plans, as well as their reoccurring obligations, such as their monthly dividend payout and their debt service costs.

What Does PECO Expect Moving Forward?

Management reaffirmed their full-year guidance for both Nareit FFO and core FFO. This calls for growth at the midpoint of 5.1% and 1.8%, respectively. In addition, they reaffirmed their same-center guidance for NOI of growth of between 3% to 4%.

Due to seasonality and higher interest expense, earnings are expected to moderate for the remainder of the year. And this moderation is built into guidance.

The transactional market continues to evolve. While it has opened up some, wide spreads between buyers/sellers were still noted through Q1. nevertheless, the company still expects to complete between +$200M and +$300M of acquisitions during the year.

Within the developments, about +$50M to +$60M is expected to be spent on ground-up outparcel development and repositioning opportunities. On this, management expects to earn a return of between 9% and 12%.

Overall, in the periods ahead, PECO's portfolio is expected to deliver mid-to-high single digit FFO/share growth.

Is PECO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PECO turned in a record quarter, with new milestones reached in occupancy and retention rates, as well as in renewal leasing spreads. This follows record occupancy levels that were just reached at the end of fiscal 2022.

The strong operating performance clearly validates their grocery-anchored properties as a favored asset class. And looking ahead this is unlikely to change. For one, weekly trips are up due in part to the staying power in hybrid working arrangements. This, combined with favorable migration and population trends into their operating regions in the Sunbelt markets, keeps the sales outlook positive for their tenant base.

PECO also maintains a conservative debt profile, with an overall leverage ratio well below their peers. But this is offset in part by their higher variable rate exposure. They also have a larger maturity coming due in 2024.

Their monthly dividend remains as a draw to the stock. The 3.5% yield, however, is unlikely to appeal to most income investors. The company does maintain strong liquidity levels and boasts of adequate coverage. There is capacity, therefore, for an increase in the payout, though this is unlikely to push the yield materially higher than where it currently stands.

At 14x forward FFO, PECO trades at a sizeable premium to peer, KRG. And in my view, an allocation of investment dollars to KRG would provide prospective investors with a more lucrative opportunity for upside. The two companies maintain similar operating models and carry equivalent debt loads. But KRG has a higher concentration of fixed rate holdings.

In addition, KRG’s current dividend, though quarterly, yields over 4.5%. KRG also operates on higher margins and sports better growth rates. This is offset in part by lower leased rates and weaker spreads on renewals. This, however, provides KRG with somewhat more opportunities for upside via portfolio improvement. PECO’s portfolio, on the other hand, appears at or near optimal levels. Though first quarter results impressed, I still remain neutral on the stock.