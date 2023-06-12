Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Designer Brands: Q1 Performance Impacted By Promotional Retail Environment

Jun. 12, 2023 9:21 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
515 Followers

Summary

  • Designer Brands stock price jumped 28% in five days after Q1 2023 earnings report, but the company missed revenue and EPS expectations.
  • DBI acquired Keds, Le Tigre, and Topo Athletic to diversify its business into casual and athletic footwear categories.
  • Despite a strong long-term strategy, consumer discretionary headwinds and a promotional retail environment may negatively impact growth performance; a hold position is recommended.

Shopping basket with discount sale tag

AlexSecret

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has seen its stock price jump by 28% over the last five days after reporting its Q1 2023 Earnings earlier this week. While exciting, this is an exaggerated market response to the news of

graph

Stock Trend Post Q1 2023 Earnings Report (seekingalpha.com)

table

Acquisition of Keds (sec.gov)

table

Acquisition of Topo (sec.gov)

table

Income Statement Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022 (sec.gov)

graph

Levered Free Cash Flow by Quarter (seekingalpha.com)

graph

Average Price Target (seekingalpha.com)

table

Earnings and Valuation (seekingalpha.com)

table

FY 2023 Outlook (sec.gov)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
515 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.