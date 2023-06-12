Raising My Target To 4,500

Kameleon007

Denial appears to be a new investment strategy, as unwavering bears announced last week that the 20% rise in the S&P 500 since last October’s low is not a bull market. Instead, it is a “bull trap.” If that’s the case, I’d like to be trapped a lot more often. Surprisingly, sentiment continues to be perilously off base on Wall Street with money managers holding historically high levels of cash and maintaining the highest overweight in bonds relative to stocks since the Great Financial Crisis. That tells me that this new baby bull has further to run during the second half of the year. Bank of America strategists noted on Friday that the S&P 500 rises 92% of the time in the 12 months that follow the start of a bull market. Strategists at Carson Group added that in the 13 times since 1956 that the index has risen 20% off a 52-week low, the S&P 500 has averaged a 10% gain over the following six months and 17.7% over the following 12 months. I like those odds and returns, as they are consistent with my economic outlook for a soft landing this year.

Edward Jones

I continue to think that the rate-hike cycle ended in May. The expectation is that the Fed will pause at this week’s meeting, but it will raise one more time in July before cutting rates by the end of the year and through 2024. I think the incoming economic data between now and July will give the Fed more reason to end the cycle and avoid an additional rate increase. We should approach a rate of inflation between 2-3% by the fourth quarter of this year. That will be a tailwind for risk assets, especially as short-term rates come down.

Bloomberg

The basis for my optimism has been a relatively simple story since last summer. The market can and should continue to climb a wall of worry, as the majority of economists still believe a soft landing is a fairytale. The resounding expectation is for a recession, which has been so overwhelming for corporations and consumers that they have prepared for it. This makes it far less likely to happen.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, there is still a substantial amount of leftover pandemic-related savings serving as a parachute for consumer spending growth as the labor market softens and the rate of economic growth slows.

Edward Jones

The naysayers remain myopically focused on levels of consumer debt, believing it to be a deathknell for our consumer-led economy, but they are failing to recognize that household debt service payments as a percentage of disposable income are at a 30-year low. One reason for this is that the vast majority of Americans refinanced home mortgages down to record low rates during the near-zero interest rate policy era.

FRED

Additionally, as the labor market softens and wage growth has started to slow, the rate of inflation is falling at a faster pace than pay increases. This means we are starting to see a return to real (inflation-adjusted) wage growth. In turn, this should help to sustain real consumer spending growth as tighter monetary policy filters its way through the economy. In my view, this end result is a soft landing.

Bloomberg

One of the most notable developments from last week was the significant outperformance of the average stock over the largest technology names that have been driving the major market indexes higher this year. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks, which is more domestically focused, rallied more than 3%, while the equal-weight S&P 500 index rose 1%. The Nasdaq 100 recorded a small loss. Last week also saw cyclical sector leadership, which suggests improving confidence in the economic outlook.

Finviz

This should be the theme of this bull market moving forward, as the mega-cap technology names consolidate their gains of the past three months and the rest of the market plays catch up. I suspect many bullish investors feel like they have owned the wrong stocks this year, but patience should be rewarded on this front as this theme plays out.

Stockcharts

In my March 6 report, I explained why I was preparing for a rally to 4,300 for the S&P 500, which I have summarized today. Having achieved that level, I am upping my target to 4,500 for the second half of this year. That may be just 5% above current levels for the index, but an improvement in breadth should provide ample opportunities for far greater returns on individual names beyond the mega-cap technology stocks that have led the rally so far this year.