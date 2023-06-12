Vision Energy Investors: Beware Of Unusual Moves After Spate Of Spam Emails

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Seeking Alpha employees received a spate of emails from different accounts, all with the same text promising a tenfold increase in shares of Vision Energy (OTCPK:VENG).

The emails started on Sunday and continued today. They had subject lines like "VENG will make you a Millionaire!", "GOOGLE #1 stock is VENG," "VENG - Number 1 Google stock" and "Embrace Your Financial Destiny: Buy VENG Stock and Prosper!"

The author claimed to "have consistently delivered highly profitable stock tips to my devoted readers," but the e-mail was unsigned. It included a link after promoting VENG as "guaranteed to be a BIG WIN" and "an easy 10x return," but the link went to a broken page.

These types of emails should ring alarm bells about possible stock manipulation for investors. The text didn't mention that VENG is a microcap or address valuation.

VENG shares are unchanged premarket. Year to date, they are down more than 90%.

Of course, these types of spam emails (and social media posts) are prevalent and tout an array of stocks other than VENG. They do, however, afford Seeking Alpha a chance to warn our readers about the pitfalls of these types of campaigns that look designed to boost the stock price.

By the numbers, Vision Energy trades on the pink sheets and closed at $1.40 per share on Friday, where about 1M shares changed hands. It has 42.1M shares outstanding and a public float of 17.78M. It wouldn't take too much to move the needle on the stock.

Ultimately, any legitimate bull or bear arguments for stocks won't come from unknown senders with unverified email addresses. But if there are sharp swings in trading today, this may be a reason.

It is unclear who is behind the email or whether they own any shares of VENG or would stand to profit if shares rose. In December, the SEC charged eight social media influencers in a $100M "pump-and-dump" scheme.

Seeking Alpha sought comment from B2B Global Data Collection, whose e-mail address was on some of the VENG e-mails, and to its founder and CEO Zakaria Alam Mithu, whose name appeared as a sender. There was no response at the time of publication. SA also requested comment from Vision Energy and I will update with any responses.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.