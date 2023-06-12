Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Humana: Margin Expansion Supported By Growing Memberships

Jun. 12, 2023 9:43 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)
Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
3 Followers

Summary

  • Humana has experienced industry-leading growth in its Medicare Advantage franchise, averaging a 10.8% compound annual growth rate over the last five years, and generated over $10 billion in levered free cash flow in the last 12 months.
  • The company recently won a significant contract with the Defense Health Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, potentially adding around $70 billion in revenues over the next nine years and gaining exposure to 4.6 million beneficiaries.
  • Humana's strong balance sheet, growing cash position, and commitment to share buybacks and dividends make it an attractive long-term investment, with the current valuation at a fair price.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Value Oriented Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Nurse working at the reception desk in the private clinic

Anchiy

The MA membership growht the company has had

MA Membership Growth (Investor Presentation)

The balance sheet the company has

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

The share buybacks the company has done

Share Buybacks (Q1 Report)

The memberships the company has

Company Memberships (Q1 Report 2023)

This article was written by

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
3 Followers
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.