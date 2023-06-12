Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria Might Be A Value Trap

Jun. 12, 2023 9:51 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)BTI, PM8 Comments
Jakob Mayer
Summary

  • I recommend buying British American Tobacco and Philip Morris stocks due to their global diversification and heated tobacco and e-cigarette portfolios.
  • I consider Altria a value trap due to its declining volumes and lack of investment in reduced-risk products.
  • Both Altria and British American Tobacco have high dividend yields, but I suggest Altria should cut its dividend and invest in alternative products.

Falle in Form eines Geldzeichens. 3D-Illustration

urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

While everyone is talking about AI and Nvidia (NVDA) it is best to go to places where there is less noise. During the last twelve months, the three most mentioned tobacco companies have brought investors

Pie chart of market shares

Market shares of e-cigarettes in the US (Statista)

table of volume

Graphic made by the author using data from annual reports (PM & MO annual reports)

table of volume

Graphic made by the author using data from annual reports (BAT & MO annual reports)

table of dividend/payout

Graphic made by the author using data from annual reports (BAT & MO annual reports)

This article was written by

Jakob Mayer
Investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha. I follow Warren Buffetts' advice: “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I thoroughly analyzed this stock and checked every metric, I cannot guarantee that all the information provided in this article is correct. This article only reflects my opinion. Do your own research before investing in a company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

