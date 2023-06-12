Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Toronto-Dominion: Compelling Valuation, But Risks Linger

Jun. 12, 2023 10:04 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), TD:CARY, RY:CA, SCHW, FHN1 Comment
Summary

  • Similar to many other banks in the United States or Canada, the Toronto-Dominion Bank reported good quarterly results.
  • But rising interest rates pose a risk as well as the exposure to real estate in Canada.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank also terminated its acquisition agreement with First Horizon.
  • The stock is clearly undervalued, but the risks in the next few quarters outweigh any valuation aspects.

Canada"s TD Bank Facing Financial Headwinds Amid Short Selling

Joe Raedle

In the last few months, I published several articles about different banks around the world and although all these banks are trading for extremely low valuation multiples (in many cases in the single digits), I am mostly cautious in my

Toronto-Dominion: Reporting solid Q2/23 results

TD Q2/23 Earnings Presentation

Toronto-Dominion: Provision for credit losses increasing year-over-year

TD Q2/23 Earnings Presentation

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Allowance for credit losses increased a little bit

TD Q2/23 Earnings Presentation

Toronto-Dominino: Average loans and average deposits for U.S. Retail

TD Q2/23 Earnings Presentation

Toronto-Dominion: Average loans and average deposits for Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking

TD Q2/23 Earnings Presentation

TD portfolio and balance sheet (by maturity)

TD Q2/23 Supplemental Financial Information

Canada Real Estate Market Trends for All Property Types

Average Price Sold (yellow) and Transactions (blue) (WOWA)

Total volume for building permits declined

Building permits total volume in Canada (Statistics Canada)

Structural backdrop to the Canadian and U.S: housing markets

RY Investor Presentation November 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.86K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

