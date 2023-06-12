Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity CEFs: Ride The NBXG Wave

Summary

  • If we are, indeed, in a new bull market, what funds look attractive here and are poised to recover?
  • Everyone knows that Artificial Intelligence is the new buzz word, and even if we are NOT in a new bull market, funds that have AI exposure should still see buyers.
  • One equity CEF that had very poor timing when it came public, and thus has dropped to a -20% discount, was the Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc, NBXG.
  • For those who were in on NBXG's $20 IPO 2-years ago, they're either sitting on losses or have already taken their losses. But for those who have waited for better timing, one could argue that at a $10.47 current market price, almost a -50% haircut from the $20 IPO, NBXG is in the early stages of recovery.
  • The first thing to know about NBXG is that it's not your typical mega-cap technology stock fund like STK or BST, both of which trade at premiums. In fact, NBXG was the only one of these 3 funds to own the artificial intelligence's big-stock winner so far, Nvidia, as a top holding.
The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG), $10.47 current market price, had an inauspicious start when it came public on May 25th, 2021 at both a $20 NAV and MKT price.

NBXG Holdings and Statistics

Neuberger & Berman

YTD equity CEF performances at NAV

Capital Income Management

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBXG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

