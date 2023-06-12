Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RH: A Diamond Hidden In The Rough, Looks Attractive For The Long Term

Jun. 12, 2023 10:21 AM ETRH (RH)WSM, W
Thomas Champer
Summary

  • RH dominates the luxury segment of the US furniture retail market, with a focus on unique designs and high-quality products, and should maintain an operating margin above ~20%.
  • We expect the company to continue to grow around 5-7% per year after 2024, leaning on its competitive advantages and gallery conversion strategy.
  • Risks to RH's growth include potential downturns in consumer discretionary spending and the housing market, as well as increased competition from e-commerce and new entrants.

RH Restoration Hardware store West Palm Beach FL an upscale home goods retailer

felixmizioznikov

RH historic return on invested capital

RH returns on invested capital (RH 10K)

RH Comparable Analysis Table

Comparable Analysis (10Ks, Morningstar, and Macrotrends)

Margins of RH

Margin Expansion (RH 10K)

RH revenue per gallery

Revenue Per Gallery (RH 10K)

RH Gallery conversion

Gallery Conversion (RH 10K)

RH Revenue and net income 2015-2027E

Revenue and Net Income (RH 10K)

RH revenue build

Revenue Build (RH 10K)

RH Operation Build

Operation Build (RH 10K)

RH Balance Sheet Projections

Balance Sheet Projections (RH 10K)

Sensitivity Tables

Sensitivity Tables (RH 10K)

RH FCF Projections

FCF Projections (RH)

RH Valuation

Valuations (RH 10K, Yahoo Finance)

Incoming corporate banker and member of student run investment club at NYU Stern. Have followed the markets since I was 16 and actively trade in my PA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

