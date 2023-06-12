Is Okta Stock A Buy After The Earnings Price Drop?

Sundry Photography

Introduction

About ten days ago, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released the results of the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024 (calendar year 2023).

The stock dropped about 20% after hours and continued on a slow slide since then. There were also downgrades to (the equivalent of) hold by J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital.

If you look at Seeking Alpha's headline, this move is incomprehensible.

Let's look at what happened here, trying to understand the seemingly incomprehensible and, more important than this price move, if this has impacted the long-term thesis for Okta.

The Numbers

As you can already see from the headline, Okta beat the estimates.

For revenue, it brought in $518 million, up 24.8% year-over-year, beating the consensus by $7.32 million or 1.4%.

For non-GAAP EPS, the beat was substantial: $0.22 versus $0.10 expected. On a GAAP basis, this was -$0.74. The reason is solely stock-based compensation ('SBC'). The GAAP net loss, so including SBC, was $119 million. If you know that Okta had $161 million in SBC, then you see that Okta would have made a GAAP profit of $42 million or $0.26 per share without SBC.

Stock-based compensation & FCF

At $161 million, SBC was a whopping 31% of the revenue, which is very high and it's the main reason why I can't be very enthusiastic about Okta right now. The number of shares outstanding increased by 3.5% year-over-year.

CFO Brett Tighe addressed this in his prepared remarks:

I wanted to provide an update on equity dilution. At our Investor Day last November, I indicated that our historic norms for net dilution was in the 2% to 3% range and that we expected that range to be elevated in the near term, primarily related to the change in our stock price. I'm pleased to report that due to changes that we implemented, including changes in our granting practices and slowed hiring, net dilution for FY'23 finished better than expected at less than 3.5%. And we now believe that dilution for FY'24 will be back within our historical range. Managing dilution will continue to be a focus area and we remain committed to further reduction over the long-term.

It's good to see that management wants to work on this, but it's still not a great sight.

There are many extreme points of view about SBC right now. Unlike many tell us now, SBC is not an instrument of the devil. If used correctly, it can be a very powerful tool and it's often necessary to retain talent.

There is a famous story about Robert Widlar, one of Fairchild Semiconductor's brightest employees. Fairchild was the pioneer in semiconductors before many key employees left. Andy Grove, Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore were three other key employees who left. They founded Intel (INTC). When they left, they all had to fill out a 6-page questionnaire on why they left. Widlar famously wrote one word on each page: I ... WANT ... TO... GET ... RICH...X. The X was instead of his name.

Stock-based compensation is to give key employees the opportunity to get rich within the company without the company losing a lot of money. Yes, you could say that it's the shareholders who have to pay then, but as long as the company's growth justifies this to a certain extent, I'm OK with this as a shareholder.

On the other hand, just as you can't be too loose with spending cash, you can't be too generous with stock-based compensation. Quite a bit of Okta's SBC will be in the context of the acquisition of Auth0, but still, 31% of revenue and 3.5% dilution is too much. It basically means that you shouldn't see revenue growth as 24.8% but 31% lower, at 17.12%.

To me, SBC is definitely in the red column of negatives about Okta.

On the other hand, SBC is great for Free Cash Flow, as it is not a cash expense for companies. That's why Okta had $124 million in free cash flow in Q1 and that would have been $138 million without costs related to restructuring. Okta has $2.37 billion on its balance sheet, although it used $366 million of its money on buying back convertible notes at favorable conditions, resulting in a gain of $31 million on a GAAP basis; in non-GAAP, Okta excluded this. So, that also indicates that GAAP numbers are not perfect either. After buying back the convertible notes, this leaves the company with $1.8 billion in long-term debt. That means it has a net cash position of $570 million, a good position to be in.

Why was Okta stock down so much?

One of the reasons the stock plunged about 20% could very well have been the low RPO growth. RPO stands for Remaining Performance Obligation. In short, it's the revenue that can't be recognized yet, both paid and not yet invoiced. RPO was up just 9% year-over-year, much lower than investors are used to from Okta.

This could mean two things: either customers leave, or they sign shorter contracts. In this case, it's clearly the second. You can see that in the DBNRR or dollar-based net retention rate. They always say the best new customers are your own customers. That's what DBNRR measures: how much have your customers from last year spent this year? If you divide this year's revenue of those customers by that of last year, you get a percentage. You want it to be above 100%, meaning customers spent more this year than last year.

Okta had a DBNRR of 117%, which is still good and it indicates that the lower RPO number comes from shorter contracts. CFO Brett Tighe on the conference call also addressed this during the conference call:

Impacting total RPO growth is the general shortening of term lengths of recently signed contracts. Our overall average term length is just over two and half years.

There is also something called cRPO or current remaining performance obligation. It's the revenue that will be recognized in the next 12 months. That grew 20% year-over-year to $1.70 billion, indicating again that the slowdown in RPO comes from shorter contracts, not from customers leaving. With the current RPO at 20% and some low-to-mid single-digit addition of revenue from new customers, cRPO probably indicates that the company can keep growing at around 20% to 25% revenue growth for the current year.

However, in its guidance, management thought cRPO would only grow minimally in Q2. It guides for cRPO of $1.71B to $1.72B. That's just 0.88% growth versus Q1 and 14.7% year-over-year.

This spooked investors probably more than anything else and there were quite a few questions about this on the conference call. Management stressed there was no dive in gross retention rate, meaning no customers leave more than previously. The number has been stable in the mid-90% range.

The lack of execution in the Auth0 deal has consequences. Fewer deals made means fewer upsells and that's what drives the lower cRPO growth. Add the macro situation, which means companies try to limit their spending and fewer seats are added because there are layoffs. Management sees this continue for the remainder of the year. Right now, management sees that most problems with the integration are in the rearview mirror. It could imply that we see re-acceleration next year, but management didn't want to say this, very understandable because macro also plays its role here. When an analyst asked if this was the bottom for cRPO, CFO Brett Tighe answered:

We'll update you as we go. Obviously, it's a fluid macro environment and so we don't want to get too far out in front of ourselves at this point.

But management also said that both IGA and PAM should have a positive effect in the calendar years 2024 and 2025. More about IGA and PAM later in this article.

While we are looking at guidance, let's continue there. Management guided for $533 million to $535 million in revenue for Q2, higher than the consensus of $528.78 million. While management didn't want to say this Q2 guidance was the bottom for cRPO growth on a quarter-over-quarter base, the fact they raised guidance for the year gives me some confidence that it could be.

For (non-GAAP) EPS, it sees $0.21 to $0.22, quite a bit higher than the consensus of $0.16.

Okta also updated its FY 2024 revenue guidance, from $2.155 billion to between $2.175 billion and $2.185 billion. The consensus stood at $2.17 billion. If management hits the midpoint, that would mean 17.25% revenue growth for the year. But usually, management guides very conservatively. For non-GAAP EPS, it now guides for $0.88 to $0.93, up considerably from $0.74 to $0.79 and also much stronger than the consensus of $0.76.

CFO Brett Tighe stressed that despite the raised revenue and EPS guidance for the year, Okta assumed that the macro continues to get worse. So, any uptick or stabilization in the macroeconomic context should only add to the results.

All this again indicates that Okta is still doing well fundamentally in a tough environment.

Insights from the earnings call

One of the problems Okta has struggled with is the integration of Auth0. This big acquisition, valued at around $6 billion, proved difficult to swallow. There was a huge outflow of Auth0 employees, especially in sales. Okta started correcting this two quarters ago when Okta's founder and CEO Todd McKinnon admitted that he had taken the wrong approach. McKinnon now shared that the attrition of sales employees was stopped and reached the lowest point in two years. As a reminder, the acquisition closed in May 2021.

Okta says that it sees the impact of macro on new customers. It could add 450 in this quarter, representing a growth of 14%. But typically, newer customers need ramp-up time to add more and more to revenue.

It is important that Okta only sees slower growth in SMBs, which always suffer the most from macroeconomic circumstances. With big customers, there is no stagnation. Okta named OpenAI as a customer.

There are 4,800 customers with an ACV (annual contract value) of more than $100,000 now, up 23% year-over-year. 300 customers have an ACV of more than $1 million. This is the fastest-growing group, up 40% year-over-year.

Last month, Okta announced a new go-to-market partnership with Google (GOOGL) (GOOG). Google will sell Okta's Workforce Identity cloud alongside Google Workspace. I think this could prove very important over time. Also last month, Okta announced a partnership with Zoom. Meeting attendees who are joint customers can now determine if a meeting guest is who they say they are.

Okta said that it would work more with more partners through a partner program called Elevate. Eugenio Pace, founder of Auth0, will become President of Business Operations to streamline the partnerships, not just with big companies.

I liked the final remarks of Todd McKinnon in the prepared remarks:

Over the next decade, identity will become increasingly important, and we firmly believe that the winner will be independent, neutral and will deliver a unified platform covering both Customer Identity and Workforce Identity acts across access management, governance and privileged access. Okta is the best positioned company to deliver this to the market and expand on our leadership position, all while delivering profitable growth over the long-term.

Of course, every executive thinks his company is the best, but there is truth in what McKinnon says here. This is also a comment on what is seen by many as a threat to Okta: Microsoft's Entra. That's why McKinnon talks about "independent" and "neutral."

Microsoft (MSFT) is not neutral for at least two reasons. First, its platform is by far the biggest reason for vulnerabilities. A third to 50% of all found vulnerabilities come from Microsoft products.

Additionally, Microsoft, like the other cloud giants, also wants to lock in customers. Todd McKinnon again:

if a customer has Okta, that means that they're more likely to use a choice of cloud providers versus being locked into one. (...) One of our big value props is our independence and our neutrality.

I think indeed, many customers don't want to be locked in, and more and more companies have a multi-cloud approach.

When asked in the Q&A to evaluate the threat of Microsoft's product, this is what McKinnon answered:

The whole focus of their identity program really is to be identity for e-mail and then by extension, be identity for security. And it's just a pretty different motion than Customer Identity and having a great developer experience and having the integrations that you have to have on the customer identity side. So I think -- I don't know the specifics, but it's just a pretty different world

I think there is also no discussion that identity safety will only become more important with deep fakes and AI bots becoming more and more realistic. The fact that OpenAI is an Okta customer is great to see in that context.

Analyst Adam Tindle's question was very good and that's why I quote it completely here.

I wonder if you could maybe opine on kind of a story that's going on with investors. We're seeing the quantitative metrics here, the NRR is in decline, the average deal size that you talked about is ticking down, but you've got more products to sell in each deal and at least to this qualitative story of perhaps we're in more of a commoditization cycle for core identity. Okta has never been the cheapest.

This is indeed what worries many investors. Todd McKinnon also clearly answered this question. He said that the deals were indeed down a little bit in size but there was no change in the unit prices. In other words, the lower prices come from shorter contracts or fewer additional products. Companies are trying to economize right now because of the general economy.

Okta is still looking for a replacement for Susan St. Ledger. On January 31, she retired as Okta's President of Worldwide Field Operations. The company is looking to replace her with a Go-To-Market President. CEO Todd McKinnon:

That's a really important search. And in a lot of ways, we have the luxury of making sure we look everywhere and find a truly amazing candidate. And when you look at the people we're talking to, it's not -- there's not a lot of people in the world that have experience taking a company from $2 billion in ARR to $10 billion-plus, which is where we want to go over the next several years.

AI, of course

Of course, AI had to be a topic as well. Todd McKinnon said that despite the hype, this is real and underestimated.

He said ChatGPT was the breakout application but if you look, it was trained on twenty years of internet content. This shows that data is the most important element for generative AI.

Okta has used AI for a long time and it said it will only help its business, as the company has a huge data collection. And the company is working feverishly on new initiatives:

One of the ideas that we're working on that might be a typical use case of how someone like us could use AI is configuring Okta, setting the policy up for Okta across hundreds of applications on the Workforce side or 10 or 20 applications on the Customer Identity side with various access policies and rules about who can access them and how they access them. It will be pretty complicated to set up. But we've actually been prototyping using AI to auto-generate that configuration and that policy setup so a customer doesn't have to start from scratch. They can see what 18,000-plus other customers have done and then apply that quickly to their own configuration, decrease in the errors, increasing the speed to value.

But of course, as I already mentioned earlier in this article, Okta is excited about the potential of AI and all of its new applications. Okta is the login partner for ChatGPT, so that's already a successful example. Todd McKinnon:

But there's going to be thousands of these types of applications and they all need identity and we're here to serve as that supplier to them.

Other opportunities

Another opportunity for Okta is the government. Okta got its FedRAMP High recently, so that opens up a lot of possibilities for the company. It's going to work with the DoD military (Department of Defense) and other deals may follow, both from federal and local or state governmental services. As we mentioned earlier in the Overview Of The Week, the US Air Force Recruiting Services also became an Okta customer recently.

Near the end of the year, Okta also expects the launch of its PAM or Privileged Access Management. Just a quick word of explanation here. IAM is Identity and Access Management and it identifies each user to give them access to certain applications. PAM manages access for sensitive systems, often with administrative privileges (hence the name). This also means there is more security around PAM than IAM.

There's also IGA or Identity Governance and Administration, a policy-based approach to IAM, which can give additional roles. It's off on a great start for Okta and Todd McKinnon said earlier it could add an incremental third to customer spend. When an analyst asked if the same could be true for PAM, McKinnon said that was realistic but still too early to have as much confidence as for IGA.

Conclusion and the Buy-Hold-Sell Scale

This quarter was decent, without being exceptional in one way or another. The big drop comes from the guidance for Q2 and more specifically, for the anemic quarter-over-quarter growth in cRPO of just 0.88%. While management didn't want to say this would be the bottom in cRPO growth, citing the macro challenges, the fact that they guided upwards for the full year gives credibility to that thesis.

As the long-term thesis for Okta doesn't seem impacted and there are many opportunities for growth left, I don't consider selling my position. I might add a little, but not too much, as the high stock-based compensation gives me some pause. I still rate Okta as a light buy.

In the meantime, keep growing!