Is Okta Stock A Buy After The Earnings Price Drop?

Jun. 12, 2023 10:00 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
From Growth to Value profile picture
From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After Okta announced its earnings, the stock was down 20%, despite a beat, beat, raise quarter. Why?
  • RPO and Q2 cRPO growth guidance had the biggest impact on investors' sentiment, but potentially, Q2 could be the bottom.
  • AI could be a big opportunity for Okta.
  • The company has recently launched IGA and will launch PAM near the end of the year and that could mean a boost to revenue in the next two years.
OKTA headquarters in SOMA district, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Introduction

About ten days ago, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released the results of the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024 (calendar year 2023).

The stock dropped about 20% after hours and continued on a slow slide since then. There were

Chart
Data by YCharts

Okta Beat Beat Raise Q1 2024

Seeking Alpha

Okta AI

Seeking Alpha

Okta Buy Hold Sell

Made by the author

        From Growth to Value profile picture
        From Growth to Value
        31.84K Followers
        Potential Multibagger helps you find multibaggers early on.

        I am a 46-year old investor with a long-term perspective, so I mainly think about the future when I invest. In my Investing Group Potential Multibaggers, I try to uncover multibaggers early on. Picks include Shopify ($7.78), and The Trade Desk ($19.5). 

        The strategy is simple but not easy: find disruptors that have a very high quality and hold them for a very long period. I try to identify stocks that have the potential to go up 1,000% and more over the next 10 years. I do deep research for the stocks that I pick to know if the quality is high indeed. 

        I do not care about what my selection of stocks will do next year, but what the result will be over the long term. To paraphrase Warren Buffett: "You should only have stocks that you would feel comfortable having if the stock market closed up for 10 years."

        I appreciate your comments because I believe I can learn a lot from your feedback and I believe in the wisdom of crowds.

        Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

        Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

