S&P 500: Renewed Optimism Suggests That A Pullback May Be On The Cards

Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

Emerging signs of optimism are driving the best stretch of gains on the S&P 500 Index (SP500) since the bear market began in early 2022. The index closed at 4,305 last week, delivering a 20% gain from the market bottom in October 2022. Meanwhile, the financial news headlines cheered that the S&P 500 had technically entered into a bull market. Although many die-hard bears were confounded by the recent gains, most market participants had seen this coming. After all, the S&P 500 didn't just spike overnight without warning. It had been climbing a wall of worry for several months now.

The Markets Haven't Changed

What truly intrigues us, however, was the persistently short-sighted behaviour of the financial markets. That the markets haven't really adapted and evolved to be more efficient and wise over the years. Despite advances in the accessibility and availability of information, and despite broadening research and knowledge on behavioural biases, the vast majority of investors seem to continue to struggle to invest with discipline and to avoid speculative ideas.

Lehner Investments, Shutterstock.com

Just a couple of months ago, most analysts in the financial media were not even keen to consider the possibility of a soft landing for the U.S. economy. World leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in 2022 and 2023, were overwhelmingly pessimistic and certain that the U.S. economy would helplessly slide into recession. Investors too, heeded the advice of doomsayers, dumping technology stocks at the fastest pace in decades and panicking at any sign of weakness.

Fast forward to this day, the economic landscape is suddenly looking promising again for investors to start piling back into equities in force. Promises of unprecedented opportunities in the realm of artificial intelligence (something that had already been in the pipeline for years) were driving up the share prices of almost every company that provided the slightest hint of integrating or applying AI to their existing business models.

Notably, some technology stocks that had been previously condemned by investors including Meta Platforms (META) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR), are now given a new lease of life thanks to AI and a sudden rebound in market optimism.

Profiting From Irrational Behaviour

The market's short-sighted nature of overreacting to news in the near term and its apparent inability to form unbiased conclusions despite the evidence available, is perhaps what makes the search for alpha a worthwhile and potentially lucrative endeavour.

Perhaps this is why some investors swear by the perverse yet effective strategy of contrarian investing. Taking positions that run against the market consensus is essentially a simple strategy that assumes that more often than not, the consensus is dead wrong.

Here at Stratos Capital Partners, we do not employ contrarian strategies specifically. This is because we do not share the philosophy that the simple idea of consistently betting against the market consensus counts as a robust strategy. However, we must admit that we too often find ourselves arriving at conclusions that are contrary to popular opinion, and thus end up taking positions that may seem like we are trading a contrarian strategy. Of course whenever that is the case, it does give us some comfort knowing that the consensus is often wrong.

Is Renewed Optimism A Signal To Sell?

Following the latest bout of renewed optimism and the S&P 500's spectacular performance, we see an increasing chance that the index could be due for a pullback. Once again, we think a pullback is on the cards not simply because this is the contrarian style of thinking. But we are actually beginning to see valuations being overextended in the short term, especially for some of the big technology names that have been driving most of the S&P's gains so far. Although some of the gains can be explained by resilient earnings from the big tech companies, it seems quite obvious to us that part of the gains have also been driven by the hype surrounding AI.

The technical picture on the S&P 500 remains bullish in the medium-to-long-term following the decisive break above its key resistance level of 4,200, which we previously identified as a critical level of resistance based on a longer-term Fibonacci Retracement extending from the S&P 500's March 2020 low to its all-time high in January 2022. However, it is quite common to see prices retest key technical levels soon after a break-out. As such, we would not be surprised to see the S&P 500 retest 4,200 in the near weeks, before continuing the move higher.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

With the Fed's June meeting just around the corner, and the stock market having enjoyed such a spectacular run, the market may be primed to overreact again to any indication of weakness in the economic data flow from here. However, saying that there is an increased chance of a pullback, does not necessarily mean that we are recommending investors dump U.S. equities.

To be clear, we maintain our bullish medium-to-long-term view on the U.S. equity market and have just recently raised our target for the S&P 500 from 4,200 previously (bullish view and target originally initiated in October 2022) to 4,600 for 2023.

We also highlighted in our previous article that the choppy nature of the economic data as the U.S. economy emerges from monetary policy tightening means that we are likely to see frequent bouts of volatility in the S&P 500. We believe that the bull market is likely to remain choppy in the coming months, but a bull market nonetheless.

Traders Should Prepare For A Pullback

For the more adventurous and aggressive traders, having some strategy in place to systematically rotate and reduce exposure to stocks that are getting too expensive may sound like a great idea. But determining if an overvalued stock will pull back or just get even more expensive in the short term is a challenging endeavour. The alternative is to have some strategy to take advantage of increased volatility.

From our perspective, we prefer to overlay a long-volatility trading strategy with our longer-term investment strategy. We recently shared a volatility trading strategy that seeks to take advantage of the occasional spike in volatility as a way to generate uncorrelated returns to equities. Provided that the volatility trading strategy has a positive expectancy and can generate decent risk-adjusted returns, overlaying it with one's portfolio should enhance overall portfolio performance over time.

Investors Should Prepare To Buy On Dips

For investors who prefer to keep things simple and stick to the tested and proven strategy of long-term investing, any short-term pullback in the S&P 500 should be seen as more of a friend rather than a foe. A pullback to the 4,200 level on the S&P 500 would be a great opportunity to buy on the dip.

In terms of selecting which stocks to invest in, we maintain our preference for value and there is still good value to be found even in a bull market.

In Conclusion

We see an increasing chance that the S&P 500 could be due for a pullback in the near term. For the more adventurous and aggressive traders, having some strategy to take advantage of increased volatility may be a good idea. For investors who prefer to keep things simple and stick to the tested and proven strategy of long-term investing, any short-term pullback in the S&P 500 would be a great opportunity to buy on the dip.