Halliburton And Schlumberger: Solid Players In Oilfield Services

Jun. 12, 2023 10:33 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)BKR, SLB
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Halliburton Company posted $5.677 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Both Halliburton and Schlumberger Limited generated significant returns in 2022. However, both stocks dropped since their peak in January 2023. However, Halliburton is lagging significantly.
  • I recommend buying Halliburton between $27 and $28, with lower support possible at $26.
Halliburton Co. in Fort Worth, Texas

Ronald Martinez

Introduction

In the oilfield equipment and services for the oil & gas industry worldwide, two leading players come to mind first and foremost. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

One significant contrast between them is their "business

Chart

HAL Comparison Revenue per segment SLB versus HAL 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

HAL Balance Sheet Comparison SLB versus HAL 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

HAL Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HAL Quarterly Revenue per Region 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

HAL Quarterly Revenue Per Segment 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

HAL Revenue Breakdown (HAL Presentation)

Chart

HAL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HAL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HAL TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: the chart has been adjusted for dividends.

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term HAL and SLB often, and I have a long-term position in SLB.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

