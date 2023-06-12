Halliburton And Schlumberger: Solid Players In Oilfield Services
Summary
- Halliburton Company posted $5.677 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2023.
- Both Halliburton and Schlumberger Limited generated significant returns in 2022. However, both stocks dropped since their peak in January 2023. However, Halliburton is lagging significantly.
- I recommend buying Halliburton between $27 and $28, with lower support possible at $26.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
In the oilfield equipment and services for the oil & gas industry worldwide, two leading players come to mind first and foremost. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger Limited (SLB).
One significant contrast between them is their "business regional focus." One is mainly North American business-oriented, HAL, and the other is more widespread, SLB. We can see it clearly in the chart below when we analyze the revenues per region:
Schlumberger generated 36.3% more revenue than Halliburton in the first quarter of 2023. As we can see, Halliburton generated $2.765 billion in revenue from North America, or 48.7% of its total revenue in 1Q23, versus 21.9% for Schlumberger.
Note: I strongly recommend reading my article on Schlumberger, published on May 29, 2023.
Both companies generated significant returns in 2022. However, both stocks have dropped significantly since their peaks in January 2023. HAL is down 20% over this period, while SLB is up only 0.6%.
CEO Jeff Miller said in the conference call:
Halliburton's performance in the first quarter again demonstrated the earnings power of our strategy, strong competitive position and execution for our customers. Here are some highlights from the first quarter. Total company revenue increased 33% compared to the first quarter of 2022 with strong activity in both North America and international markets. Operating income grew 91% year-over-year.
Q1 2023 Balance Sheet Comparison: HAL versus SLB
The chart below is a thorough comparison between Halliburton and Schlumberger. Most of the metrics slightly favor Schlumberger versus Halliburton.
EBITDA per diluted share shows $4.33 for HAL and $4.46 for SLB, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow is $1,324 million or $1.46 per diluted share for HAL versus $2,545 million or $1.48 for SLB.
Conversely, Halliburton has a better debt profile than SLB, with net debt of $6.05 billion in 1Q23 versus $10.33 billion for SLB. It is $6.67 per diluted share for HAL versus $7.14 for SLB.
The dividend yield is very similar and is around 2%.
Halliburton: Financials History - The Raw Numbers until First Quarter 2023
|Halliburton
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Total Revenues in $ Billion
|4.28
|5.07
|5.36
|5.58
|5.68
|Net income in $ Million
|263
|109
|544
|656
|651
|EBITDA $ Million
|
671
|
594
|
1,063
|
1,078
|
1,188
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.29
|0.12
|0.60
|0.72
|0.72
|Operating Cash Flow in $ Million
|-50
|376
|753
|1,163
|122
|CapEx in $ Million
|189
|221
|251
|350
|268
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-239
|155
|502
|813
|-146
|Total cash $ Billion
|2.15
|2.23
|1.98
|2.35
|1.88
|Total LT Debt in $ billion
|8.53
|8.53
|7.93
|7.93
|7.93
|Dividend per share in $
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.16
|0.16
|Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million
|903
|909
|910
|911
|907
Source: HAL filings.
1 - Revenues of $5.677 billion in 1Q23
Halliburton posted $5.677 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2023,
The North American revenue was $2.765 billion (44% increase from 1Q22), and income from Halliburton's international was $2.912 billion.
The company posted a net income of $651 million, or $0.72 per diluted share.
Below is the revenue repartition per region.
Halliburton's business model is based on two distinct segments:
- Completion and Production (60% in 1Q23)
- Drilling and Evaluation (40% in 1Q23).
2 - Generic Free Cash Flow was a loss of $146 million in 1Q23
Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. HAL indicates a loss of $105 million with a different calculation.
Trailing Twelve months free cash flow is estimated at $1,324 million ("ttm"), with a generic free cash flow loss of $146 million in 1Q23.
The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend yield is now down to 2%.
3 - Net debt is now $6.05 billion in 1Q23
As we can see in the chart above, the company is doing an excellent job of reducing its massive debt load. However, debt is still a sensitive issue. Net debt is $6.05 billion.
As of March 31, 2023, the company had $1.879 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $7.929 billion in long-term debt.
4 - Schlumberger versus HAL - Commentary
Halliburton and Schlumberger are the world's two most reliable oilfield services. Hence, both companies can be considered suitable long-term investments from a savvy investor's perspective. However, what has changed from the preceding quarter is the outlook is not bullish anymore, and HAL and SLB stocks have been falling regularly since January.
The global oilfield services industry outlook is still positive worldwide, with the onshore segment accounting for a significant share of the oilfield services industry. North America is the leading region and is anticipated to continue its supremacy in the global market until 2030.
On April 2023, according to Consegic, the CAGR is expected to grow by 5.9% or $469 Billion between 2023 and 2030.
However, in 2023,
"market players might incur losses due to a huge gap in currency translation followed by contracting revenues, shrinking profit margins & cost pressure on logistics and supply chain."
Hence, I do not expect another stellar year in 2023 but a moderate one for the industry assuming commodity prices can stabilize soon. Oil and Natural Gas prices have been falling consistently since the start of 2023, and the mood among E&P companies is no longer toward aggressive CapEx spending.
HAL and SLB did not generate Free Cash Flow in 1Q23, showing that the business has cooled down.
Technical Analysis
HAL forms a descending channel pattern, with resistance at $32.9 and support at $27. RSI is 59 and suggests we will enter an overbought territory soon.
As I said in my investment thesis, I suggest trading short-term LIFO for about 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $32.5 and $33.7, possibly with higher resistance at $35. Conversely, it is reasonable to accumulate HAL between $27 and $28, with lower support possible at $26.
Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position. It means that you are selling first your recent purchases and keeping your older position for a higher level.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I trade short-term HAL and SLB often, and I have a long-term position in SLB.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.