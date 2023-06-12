buzbuzzer

Recently, there has been a lot of talk around Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), where investors and analysts are dissecting the underlying fundamentals of MPW. Obviously, one of the main kick-starter of these discussions was a report published by Viceroy Research in early 2023. High fluctuations in the FFO, near-term debt maturities in combination of surging interest costs and challenges on the tenant front have propelled the interest even further. The 30-day statistics of Seeking Alpha article activity also supports the notion of MPW being a hot topic.

Now, looking at the recent analysis on MPW - it is clear that the bull thesis dominates. For example, in the trailing 30-day period, 10 of 13 authors have assigned a buy rating for the stock. A couple of days ago, MPW published an updated investor deck outlining the positive dynamics within MPW and how wonderful the current opportunity is to take a long position in the stock.

With the investor deck so perfectly structured and well-marketed, it almost instantly feels like it is the generational opportunity to buy.

So, given the high interest in MPW, overwhelming consensus to buy and the freshly circulated marketing material, I have decided to assess the key fundamentals of MPW. I have intentionally avoided investor presentations and instead dived deep into the SEC filings.

The overall objective function of this article is to assess some of the most critical areas of MPW's financials that are commonly deemed vital for dividend-seeking investors. In other words, the focus is not on elements, which could potentially drive the price one way or another, but on factors, which allow to make judgment as to whether MPW's dividend is safe and sustainable.

Aggressively leveraged balance sheet, but well-structured maturities

As of Q1, 2023, MPW carried a rather indebted balance sheet with a net-debt-to-FFO (based on an annualized Q1 FFO figure) of ~11.2x. Relative to the sector peers, MPW's capital structure looks also quite debt-saturated, where a debt ratio for MPW stands at 67.9%, while for sector peers (on average) at 43.6%. Looking at Q1 results, the trend does not seem favourable either since the total outstanding debt has increased by ~$180 million, while the FFO dropped by ~$60 million on a q-o-q basis.

Optically, the capital structure does seem aggressively leveraged and way above sector average value. This certainly does not help during economic conditions like these (e.g., widening credit spreads, tight lending conditions, challenges on the profitability front due to surging interest rate costs etc.)

However, these leverage metrics on a stand-alone basis do not capture the entire story.

Looking at the consolidated debt maturities, MPW seems to have a sound and staggered structure, where 4.7%, 8.9% and 13.3% of the total outstanding debt falls due in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

In the context of ~$888 million of annualized FFO, 2023 and 2024 maturities seem well-covered. Yet, if we factor in the notion of continued dividend payments and adjusted for Q1 annualized distributions, then the remaining balance lands at ~$183 million.

So, it is clear that MPW will have to either divest some assets or find a lender, who is willing to help refinance the lion's share of the maturing debt in 2023.

The notes from 10-Q indicate that from asset disposals, MPW will enjoy ample of fresh liquidity to pay down the near-term maturities:

On March 30, 2023, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell our 11 general acute care facilities located in Australia and operated by Healthscope Ltd. ("Healthscope") (the "Australia Transaction") to affiliates of HMC Capital for cash proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion.

Similarly, there is a high likelihood that MPW will capture additional $100 million from one of its operators exercising the "call option" on the MPW's property:

On March 8, 2023, we received notice that Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. ("Prime") will exercise its right to repurchase from us during the third quarter of 2023 the real estate associated with one master lease for approximately $100 million.

The development pipeline is currently structured in a conservative manner, which decreases the necessity to redirect some of the aforementioned proceeds into CapEx.

The bottom line here is that MPW has done a good job by taking care of near-term maturities without the need to tap into expensive capital markets or rely on risky rollovers while the market conditions are not favourable.

Sound FFO generation with the highest risk in the operator front

The recent divestitures in conjunction with some structural headwinds do not, theoretically, bode well for MPW's FFO:

Divestitures - the sale of Australian properties and if the Prime's call option gets exercised, MPW's top-line is set to reduce by ~5%. Surging interest costs - the current cost of financing of MPW is around ~3.7%, which is clearly below the market rates. This means that each new financing or refinancing activity will have a direct negative impact on the FFO figure. Sector-specific challenges - many operators in the healthcare sector face elevated financial risk due to balance sheets that got overly leveraged to survive the pandemic. Also, the inflationary forces together with rising interest rate costs make the survival even tougher.

However, it is very easy to find objective counterarguments to the aforementioned aspects.

The fact that MPW divests Australian properties and thus loses a minor chunk of the rents is not pessimistic. From the captured proceeds, MPW will have the luxury to fully refinance 2023 and 2024 maturities. This, in turn, will decrease the interest cost stemming from Australian bank term loan and also help avoid some part of the relevant operating costs.

Given that in the next two years, MPW can easily avoid debt rollovers, the effects from higher interest costs are effectively neutralized. We could see a more material uptick in the interest cost component under conditions when MPW assumes incremental borrowings. However, I do not see any need for MPW to source external financing to handle the maturing debt chunks. So, the only situation in which MPW could take fresh debt is when an accretive M&A or re-development opportunity emerge. In such instance, the cap rate should be high enough to offset the cost of financing levels and create value.

So far, MPW ticks all of the boxes for an investor, who seeks dividend safety and stability.

The risk hotspot zone for MPW is its operators.

Unfortunately, there is not a lot of financial details disclosed on the MPW's largest operators. We only know that Steward and Prospect went through some notable difficulties, where MPW had to step in and provide financial stimulus and write down a portion of the billed rent.

However, the most recent news indicate optimism in this front as well. A month ago, MPW's second-largest tenant - Prospect - for which the Company made a partial write-down secured a well-needed financing. This will help MPW capture the ensuing rent payments.

The largest tenant Steward is showing clear signs of financial improvement, as stated in the most recent earnings call:

So excluding grants, Stewards Hospitals 2022 coverage increased to almost 2.5x from approximately 2.2x in 2021. Coverage has increased another 18 points for the trailing 12 months ending February of 2023.

In a nutshell, MPW has also captured stability on the rent side in at least short-term. With that being said, the tenant situation is still risky, especially for Prospect, which accounts for ~8% of MPW's total assets. The details are not made public, but we know that an external debt financing was found to help stabilize Prospect's situation. Namely, the company is trying to ride out of the challenges with leverage. We have no visibility on the underlying terms, so we can only speculate how the situation will pan out. In case of Prospect's inability to service MPW's rents, it is clear that MPW will suffer and potentially be forced to make a strategic move by cutting its current dividend.

The bottom line: sufficiently high dividend to offset any negative corrections

As of now, MPW yields ~12.6%, which constitutes around 79% of the annualized FFO figure. Considering that MPW will easily pay down its debt in 2023 and 2024 via proceeds from divestitures and without having to tap into new debt financing, the current dividend might be deemed safe (at least from the balance sheet perspective).

Nevertheless, the situation in the operator front might turn out to be negative for MPW's dividend. While currently the largest tenants seem to have sufficient liquidity to handle near-term volatility in their business operations, the longer term prospects are under a question mark. We do not know the exact details of their underlying financial conditions, but the fact that business difficulties are managed with incremental leverage does not sound comforting.

With that being said, even if MPW faced some unexpected difficulties in rent collection or even received no payments at all from the Prospect's side, the offered dividend yield is high enough to be still attractive even if cut to protect the capital structure.

In my humble opinion, MPW deserves a place in dividend-seeking investor portfolios, who seek to capture abnormal yields through equity exposures.