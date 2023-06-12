Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Regions Financial: Still An Undervalued Dividend Opportunity Among Regional Banks

Jun. 12, 2023 10:37 AM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)
Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
101 Followers

Summary

  • Regions Financial has been given a "buy" rating due to its attractive valuation, price opportunity, capital and liquidity position, product and regional penetration, and benefiting from the current interest rate environment.
  • The bank currently offers a 4.33% dividend yield, and its forward P/E is 7.81, over 16% lower than the sector median.
  • A potential headwind is its exposure to asset risk, particularly nonperforming loans, charge-offs, and commercial real estate, including offices.
  • They have seen NII grow over 30% YoY.

Chartres street in New Orleans with St Louis Cathedral and sign for regions bank

ablokhin

Regional banks are not down for the count quite yet...

The current market for bank stocks presents value buying opportunities in certain regionals, in my opinion as an analyst, and today I am giving one of them a

Regions Financial - dividend growth

Regions Financial - dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

Regions Financial - Price chart on Sunday June 11

Regions Financial - Price chart on Sunday June 11 (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - CET1 ratio

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - CET1 ratio (Regions Financial - quarterly earnings presentation)

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - NII and NIM

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - NII and NIM (Regions Financial - quarterly presentation)

CME Fedwatch - June 14th Fed prediction

CME Fedwatch - June 14th Fed prediction (CME Fedwatch)

CME Fedwatch - July 26 meeting prediction

CME Fedwatch - July 26 meeting prediction (CME Fedwatch)

Regions Financial - quarterly results - revenue by category

Regions Financial - quarterly results - revenue by category (Regions Financial)

Regions Financial - regional presence

Regions Financial - regional presence (Regions Financial - website)

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - NPLs

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - NPLs (Regions Financial)

Regoins Financial - quarterly presentation - net chargeoffs

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - net chargeoffs (Regions Financial)

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - CRE portfolio

Regions Financial - quarterly presentation - CRE portfolio (Regions Financial)

Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American author who writes for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com as a technical analyst and markets columnist, covering the technology and financial sectors specifically. A native of the NYC area, his family roots are from coastal Croatia, and he has also called home the tech hub of Austin Texas for many years. He is also author of a new book on Amazon called Leadership and Management: 5 Steps to Increase Productivity (2023 Edition). Albert Anthony holds a B.A. from Drew University, and professional certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA, Corporate Finance Institute, and University of Virginia Darden School of Business. As an investor, he manages a family portfolio of capital assets through his firm Albert Anthony and Company, and he trades with his own capital. *Analyst Disclosure: The author does not hold any long or short positions in any company he is rating at the time of publishing the article, however he may hold long positions in similar companies in the same sector. The author is not a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer, and does not manage capital for others or provide personalized financial advice, and does not sell financial products or services. All analyst opinions are his own and not that of any prior or current employer, and not meant to be personalized financial advice but general market commentary and opinion, based on publicly available information and data. The author's analyses on this portal are limited to stocks and he does not cover or invest in crypto currencies, derivatives, bonds, or commodities.

