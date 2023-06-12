Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is EVgo's Success At Risk?

Jun. 12, 2023 10:30 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)F, GM, TSLA2 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EVgo shares plummeted following Tesla's announcement for expanded non-Tesla access to its Supercharger network across North America.
  • The downtrend became more prominent after Tesla and GM, a key EVgo partner, inked a partnership that implied making the Supercharger port an industry standard.
  • Not only would the continued expansion of non-Tesla access to the Supercharger network risk derailing EVgo's fundamental prospects, but the development also implies a potential write-off to its technological advantage.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

EVgo charging station with Tesla Connect adapter in use

Sundry Photography

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares are slipping towards record low levels, despite consistent improvements to its fundamentals as EV adoption as well as charging utilization expands. The company grew revenues by more than two-fold y/y, and more than doubled

EV charging

Author

China leads the world in EV charging

Bloomberg News

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.46K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.