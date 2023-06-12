Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Notes From BlackRock's Outlook Forum

Jun. 12, 2023 10:40 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, KLDW, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, EMLC, LEMB, EBND, ELD, KBND, CEW, FEMB, CBON, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock investment leaders at our Outlook Forum agreed the new regime is playing out. They eye assets that price that in and benefit from structural trends.
  • Developed market (DM) stocks ticked up last week, led by U.S. tech. Bond yields rose as markets priced out Federal Reserve rate cuts ahead of its June meeting.
  • We see the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) keeping rates higher for longer to fight inflation. We think that overshadows rate decisions this week.

Close-up of notebook with pen on top,phone in back

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Transcript

We brought together the most senior investors from across the globe in BlackRock last week in London to talk about our outlook for the rest of the year.

The bottom line is even

The average range of individual stock returns versus broad index returns, or dispersion, since 2020 (green line in chart) has jumped about 10 percentage points above the average from 2009 to 2019 (yellow line).

Range Of Individual Stock Returns Vs. Russell 1000 Index, 2009-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv, June 2023)

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.05K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.