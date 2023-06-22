Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Akatsuki: Negative EV At Odds With Dominant Gacha Game Titles, Growth Prospects

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Akatsuki Inc. has a massive war-chest of over 45 billion yen in net cash, almost 2x the company's market cap, that can be deployed very profitably into video games and web-comics.
  • Currently, Akatsuki is already a dominant player in the Japanese 'Gacha' Game industry (gambling economics), with the massive Dragon Ball Dokkan game under its belt, bigger than Angry Birds 2.
  • Akatsuki has also succeeded in developing games based on its own IPs, like Cinderella Nine which was a moderate success, and the newly launched web-comic business should spawn new franchises.
  • Comics are at a profit trough as it's a brand-new business, and we should see stabilization in games as ramp up for a seasonally strong Q2 finishes.
  • With ample reinvestment opportunities in the anime/manga and Gacha Game spaces, earnings growth is very likely in the longer-term as is stock growth starting at negative EV. Moreover, receive a >3.5% dividend while you wait.
A Japanese elementary school boy tries to charge for a smartphone game with his credit card

mapo/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 06/12/23 - Note that we always consider the proposition based on liquidity and market conditions on a stock's domestic market, in this case in Japan.

Akatsuki Inc. (OTCPK:AKAFF

hykecomic maus

HykeComic Engagement (FY 2023 Pres)

IP generation

Composition of Manga (FY 2023 Pres)

comics business

Comics Still Unprofitable (FY 2023 Pres)

reinvesting akatsuki

Reinvesting (FY 2023 Pres)

overseas sales

Overseas Driving Games (FY 2023 Pres)

financials akatsuki

Financial Highlights (FY 2023 Pres)

akatsuki games profits growth

Profit growth from existing games (FY 2023 Pres)

akatsuki developing costs

Developing new games bringing down profits (FY 2023 Pres)

akatsuki income statement

IS - showing non-operating hits (FY 2023 Report)

akatsuki valuation

Akatsuki Valuation (VTS)

Comments (1)

TheAppInvestor profile picture
TheAppInvestor
Today, 7:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (365)
Appreciate the detail article on such an unfollowed company, thank you.
Do you have any sense of how they are compensated for Dokkan through time, is it profit sharing? It's obviously published by Bandai Namco, and DBZ is their IP.
Will certainly follow their upcoming game releases, as you point out the valuation is quite low for a company returning shareholder value.
You often see major impact (albeit often short-term) on games LiveOps when they release a collaboration with a successful anime. Landing a popular anime could be double the benefits for them.
