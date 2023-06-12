Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Battery Technology: Unclear Timeline And Little Cash Left

Summary

  • American Battery Technology (ABTC) appears to have unclear financing and a lack of secured funding, raising concerns for potential investors.
  • The company is involved in both lithium exploration and battery recycling, but the presentation of their plans and timeframes is chaotic and confusing.
  • Share dilution is a significant issue, with 20 million new shares issued in the last 12 months, potentially disadvantaging shareholders.

Nahaufnahme der weiblichen Hände in Baumwollschutzhandschuhen mit gebrauchten Alkalibatterien

Dima Berlin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

American Battery Technology (OTCQX:ABML) sounds on the surface like a promising investment for lithium exploration and battery recycling, but a closer look reveals several red flags. For one, the financing seems unclear and not

Recyclable metals in an EV battery

Volkswagen

Considering the lifetime of batteries, more and more batteries will be up for recycling around the middle of the decade. So if this can be done at economical prices, it will become a billion-dollar market and another source for lithium and all other materials besides the mines. The World Economic Forum estimates that 54% of batteries will be recycled by 2030, which could cover about 7% of the raw material demand. To achieve this recycling target, industrial recycling capacity must be increased by a factor of 25 (page 16 in that report).

ABML recycling strategy

Investor presentation

ABML facility purchase

Investor presentation

ABML award by DOE

Investor presentation

ABML plant updates

company website

My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

