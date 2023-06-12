carmengabriela

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) rose to fame with COVID-19 and its mRNA vaccine, followed by steady weakness. Despite this weakness, the revolutionary nature of the company's produces, and a continued R&D pipeline, makes in our view the company a valuable investment at its current pricing.

Moderna 1Q 2023

Moderna earned $1.9 billion in revenue with $80 billion in net income.

Moderna Investor Presentation

The company continues to have $16.4 billion in net cash and investments which puts it at a net $30 billion market cap. The company continues to invest a substantial part of its revenue through R&D. The company has continued to repurchase shares, acknowledging it can't rush through to an R&D pipeline, which we don't think is necessarily worth the price.

Moderna 1Q 2023 Pipeline

The company has continued to invest massively in its pipeline.

Moderna Investor Presentation

The company's pipeline continues to have multiple Phase 3 drugs and numerous development drugs. The company expects at least $5 billion in 2023 from the Covid-19 market, which shows continued revenue. At the same time, the company is starting to work on pre-launching its RSV vaccine potentially for next year.

The company is working on individualized therapy and 47 development programs. Our view is that the company's Phase 2/3 programs have tremendous near-term potential to earn.

Moderna Investor Presentation

The company's pipeline is expensive. 2023 is effectively breakeven with all of its COVID-19 revenue being spent on R&D. The company's R&D has increased YoY and we expect it to remain high with an increased number of Phase 3 programs. Given that it has no post-COVID-19 revenue programs right now and 3.5 years of R&D as cash, it shouldn't be buying back shares.

Moderna Short Term

The company's short term prospects depend on its ability to roll out its Phase 3 programs in the upcoming years.

Moderna Investor Presentation

The company's RSV Phase 3 data showed substantial strength with minimal tolerability risk. RSVs similarity to COVID-19 makes it a strong new candidate, along with its substantial impact. Gardasil has shown the potential impact of revenue from a new vaccine program. The company has had no major side-effects (demyelinating events) yet such as GBS.

Moderna Investor Presentation

The company's confidence here means that it's beginning to work on a 2024 rollout program. The company's estimated addressable market here is $7 billion annualized. It expects the COVID-19 market to be able to ramp back up towards $15 billion, which if the company could capture $5 billion of, would be valuable.

A successful launch here would be enormous for the company, if it can continue to sustain the company's R&D program.

Moderna Vaccine Continuance

The company's vaccine sales have declined substantially, but the company still needs to move towards its $15 billion market target.

Moderna Investor Presentation

The company had $1.8 billion in sales for the first quarter, the majority of its $2 billion in 1H 2023 sales. However, the company expects U.S. sales to begin in the 2H of the year, helping the company's net revenue. The U.S. remains the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, and new sales here could help the company substantially.

The most important thing for the remainder of 2023 for the company is to prove that COVID-19 revenue is sustainable at least through the remainder of the decade.

Our View

The company's next quarter is expected to be incredibly weak, but the company still has strong overall potential.

Moderna Investor Presentation

The company is continuing to target $5 billion in revenue for 2023. The 2Q for the company will be by far the weakest with cost of sales to be above revenue for the 2Q. However, the company is continuing to target 37-38% cost of sales for the year off of $5 billion in revenue. Full year expenses are expected to be steep at $6 billion, which will hurt the cash pile.

The company's tax benefit and minimal capital expenditures will help balance incredibly steep R&D expenditures for the company. Continued negotiations in 2023 with the U.S., Japan, and the EU could expand that, but as of yet, we have no true indication for where the company will be in 2024.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the company's ability to, well, build a company. The COVID-19 vaccine was game changing, it's saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but it's also not enough to generate a company worth $30 billion by itself. The company needs to have success in its RSV pipeline and new COVID sales to justify its valuation.

Conclusion

Moderna is working to massively ramp up its R&D spending as it builds out its massive pipeline of assets. The company is growing R&D 50% this year-over-year, and with its $5 billion existing COVID-19 revenue, it'll be negative for the year. The company has a massive net-cash position that can sustain it in the immediate term, but not forever.

The company has a $30 billion valuation outside of its net cash. COVID-19 alone can't carry that, but the company does need to grab additional COVID-19 contracts in the immediate term. An RSV launch next year would be the next thing to pay attention. Regardless of what happens, Moderna, Inc. has the potential to generate substantial shareholder returns.