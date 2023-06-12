Michael Vi

We suggest investors take advantage of recent stock weakness to buy Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). Their data analytics and AI capabilities and potential are underappreciated by the market. As they are building their own proprietary data assets, in our opinion, Veeva could become the most valuable AI software player for the life sciences industry.

Business Overview

Veeva was founded in 2007. Less than two decades later, they will be approaching $3 billion in revenue. Veeva’s core business is to build the industry cloud platform and applications for pharmaceuticals and biotech companies in the life science industry. The best way to think about Veeva’s business is the marriage of life science and technology. 93% of their revenue is coming from pharma and biotech industries; 4% from MedTech and 3% is consumer products consumer packaged goods, cosmetics etc.

Veeva introduced its Vault product line in 2011, expanding its offerings beyond core CRM and commercial cloud into document management to address more use cases within life sciences. Veeva started out selling cloud software, then they moved to data analytics, and two years ago, they started up a consulting arm for the business process work informed by their applications and data.

Most people would think the pharma and biotech industry are using the best class technologies. However, quite the opposite, the whole life science industry is using very old technology and platform to manage their day-to-day operations. For example, paper and spreadsheets are wildly used in the clinical trial, regulatory submission, as well as drug safety monitoring. The cloud software and applications for life science is a very niche industry, and not too many companies are focusing in this area. That makes Veeva unique.

Key Growth Drivers

Data Analytics and AI: Veeva has been investing heavily in R&D for new product innovations. They have spent many years to launch the QualityDocs, document management system, regulated content management system, as well as structured data quality management system. With all these platforms and products, Veeva has the capability to use data analytics and AI to help their life science customers to better manage their data. In our opinion, it would be hard to think about another software company that will have such strong foundation to launch AI related products/services over the next decade.

Veeva is building their own proprietary data assets with patents. In the future, AI, in our opinion, would be able to leverage these assets as machine learning inputs and make these data more valuable. In addition, Veeva is making their applications fit very well when their customers have their own proprietary AI applications. For example, their Vault platform is an open ecosystem, and their customers can plug in their own AI applications.

Drug Safety System: Every pharmaceutical company must have a drug safety system as it is regulated. Without the cloud system, these pharmaceutical companies have to use legacy technologies to monitor the drug safety. Veeva is quite successful in the drug safety applications. The business has structural tailwind for future growth.

Downside Risk

Weak biotech funding environment: Why is the stock price underperformed? The main factor is the weakness of biotech funding environment. The high interest rate has caused the tightening of new biotech funding, most for smaller biotech companies. In addition, the high interest rate also puts some cap on some big companies’ expansion plan. So, if these big companies cannot expand, they will buy less from Veeva.

However, we think it is a misconception. Veeva doesn’t have big exposure in these emerging biotech companies. As they disclosed, only 4% of sales are these small biotech companies. In their recent Q1 earning call, they indicated they hadn’t seen a significant change in the macro environment in their end-markets.

Competition from legacy player, namely IQVIA Holdings (IQV): IQVIA also launched their own content management and R&D-centered applications within their OCE (Orchestrated Customer Engagement) portfolio to compete against Veeva’s Vault platform. However, IQVIA’s core business is using the legacy platform, and in our opinion, their platform and data analytics capabilities cannot fit the growing technology demand for life science industry. Financially, IQVIA has been growing at low single digits in sales, versus Veeva’s teen’s growth rate. Apparently, we think IQVIA is losing market share.

Recent Quarterly Result

Veeva announced their Q1 Fiscal 2024 result on May 31, 2023. They guided 10% of sales growth in FY24, and 18% growth in FY25. Noted that in FY24’s guidance, there would be $95 million negative impact due to customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience rights in their master subscription agreements went into effect on February 1, 2023. On an adjusted basis, their FY24’s guidance indicates 14% of sales growth.

In the earning call, the management team also addressed the weakness of biotech funding environment, especially for small biotech companies. They indicated the impact for Veeva is marginal, as only 4% of sales were coming from these small biotech companies.

In addition, they emphasized their AI capabilities and their proprietary data assets strength. They made it quite clear that AI is going to play out for Veeva over the next decade.

Financials and Valuation

Unlike most SaaS companies, Veeva is a highly profitable software company, with more than 40% of adjusted operating margin. They grew both the top line and bottom-line by over 30% annually. Veeva has a very strong balance sheet with $3 billion of cash. In 2022, they generated more than $750 million of free cash flow. As a software company, they are running negative working capital. The company, we believe, will be flooded with cash over the next decade. The current enterprise value is $27 billion, and the free cash flow is estimated to be close to $1 billion in FY25. The free cash flow multiple (27x) is quite cheap given it is a 20% type of growth company.

In our proprietary DCF model, we are using 10% of WACC, and 4% of terminal growth rate. Considering the $95 million negative impact due to customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience rights in their master subscription agreements in FY23, we assume 10% of sales growth in FY23 and 20% in FY24. From FY25 beyond, we assume they have a normalized growth rate at 24%.

On the margin side, we usually expect a typical SaaS company to reach ~40% when the company reaches a certain scale. In our model, we assume a margin expansion towards 40% in the next ten years.

DCF Model - Author's Calculations

As a SaaS company, Veeva currently has a very high free cash flow conversion ratio. We expect their free cash flow conversion to reach around 40% in FY32, which is in line with most mature SaaS companies.

DCF Model - Author's Calculations

Applying 10% of WACC to calculate the present value of the free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) over the next ten years, we get $9.9 billion. The second step is to calculate the present value of FCFF for the terminal value, and the amount is $32.2 billion. As such, the total enterprise value for Veeva is $42 billion in our model. Adjusting the gross debt and cash balance, the fair value of Veeva's stock price is $295.5.

DCF Model - Author's Calculations

Conclusion

We think Veeva is well positioned for the AI in the life sciences industry, and their capability and unique data set have not been appreciated by the capital market and mass investors. As the life science industry continues to upgrade their software platform and invest in AI, Veeva will shine as a diamond. We encourage investors to take advantage of current stock weakness to own this undervalued company. The current fair value is $295.5, per our estimates.