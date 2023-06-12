Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veeva Systems: AI Potential For Life Sciences Underappreciated

Jun. 12, 2023 12:01 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)
Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
82 Followers

Summary

  • Veeva Systems focuses on providing cloud software and applications for the life sciences industry, including pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, making it unique in the market.
  • Key growth drivers for Veeva include data analytics and AI, as well as drug safety systems, which are essential for pharmaceutical companies.
  • Despite recent stock price underperformance, Veeva has strong financials, with a 40% adjusted operating margin and a $3 billion cash balance, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
Veeva Systems sign near cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications

Michael Vi

We suggest investors take advantage of recent stock weakness to buy Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). Their data analytics and AI capabilities and potential are underappreciated by the market. As they are building their own proprietary data assets, in our opinion, Veeva could become

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
82 Followers
Long term quality growth style

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VEEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.