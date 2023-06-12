Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SDY: Likely Not Worth The Fee

Jun. 12, 2023 12:16 PM ETSPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
Dividend Due Diligence profile picture
Dividend Due Diligence
394 Followers

Summary

  • SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a high management fee of 0.35% and an overly simplistic index methodology.
  • SDY's methodology introduces extreme sector biases and lacks forward-looking measures, resulting in significant differences in short-term returns compared to the broader market.
  • Investors may be better off considering alternatives like SCHD or DRGO due to SDY's higher fees and overly simplistic approach to identifying dividend growth companies.

Close up of a mid adult woman checking her energy bills at home, sitting in her living room. She has a worried expression

DjordjeDjurdjevic

Thesis

With a long track record, SPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is a dividend ETF that has attracted many investors. Although the market has placed significant assets with SDY, its higher fee raises questions on whether investors are getting

SDY statistics

Author's Analysis

SDY Industry Expsosure

Author's Analysis

SDY minus VTI Industry %

Author's Analysis

SDY vs market return

Author's Analysis

SDY factor exposure

Author's Analysis

SDY risk statistics

Author's Analysis

SDY Historical Distributions

Author's Analsyis

SDY Dividend Growth Rate

Author's analysis

This article was written by

Dividend Due Diligence profile picture
Dividend Due Diligence
394 Followers
Dividend Due Diligence is a research group comprised of individuals who have spent time at hedge funds, institutional long only and sell side equity research. All contributors are CFA charterholders with decades of collective experience between them.Take your dividend portfolio to the next level of performance by following Dividend Due Diligence. Specializing in deep fundamental analysis on dividend paying securities, identifying which ones are prime for dividend increases and those that are set to cut their dividend in the future. Grow your dividend income with our stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.Improve your returns and stay ahead of the market with our deep dive analysis into both stocks and ETFs. We not only identify expected changes in dividend distributions but also provide insight and idea generation for special situation opportunities. Follow us on twitter for ongoing discussion and real time update: https://twitter.com/DividendDD

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.