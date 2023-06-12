G-III Apparel: Negatives Are Priced In
Summary
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.'s poor stock price performance in the recent one year is largely attributable to investors' concerns about the expiry of key brand licenses in a few years' time.
- But G-III Apparel's updated management guidance and the potential for adding new brands suggest that the company's outlook isn't as bad as what the market fears.
- I rate G-III Apparel stock as a Buy, as I think that the share price and valuations have already factored in the negatives for the stock.
Elevator Pitch
My investment rating for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) stock is a Buy. GIII's stock has underperformed in the past year, due to worries about the loss of key licensed brands for the medium term. But G-III Apparel's better-than-expected FY 2024 guidance and its plans to add new brands to the portfolio imply that the worst of investors' fear has been priced into GIII's shares and valuations. This explains why I have decided to assign a Buy rating to G-III Apparel.
Company Description
In its press releases, GIII refers to itself as a company that "designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories" with a "portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands."
G-III Apparel's Key Owned Or Proprietary Brands
Selected Licensed Brands Within GIII's Portfolio
As indicated in the company's FY 2023 (YE January 31) 10-K filing, licensed brands and owned brands accounted for 57% and 43% of GIII's revenue, respectively for the most recent fiscal year. Separately, G-III Apparel generated 81% and 19% of its FY 2023 top line from the U.S. and foreign markets, respectively.
G-III Apparel's Stock Price Performance And Valuation Metrics
GIII's share price performance has been poor in absolute and relative terms for the last one year, and the stock's current valuation multiples are significantly below their historical averages.
In the past year, GIII's shares have fallen by -21% as compared to a +7% rise for the S&P 500. Also, G-III Apparel is now valued by the market at undemanding consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.3 times and 5.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. As a comparison, the 10-year mean forward P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios for GIII were 14.0 times and 8.1 times, respectively.
G-III Apparel's shares have been penalized by the market, as investors became increasingly worried about the negative impact relating to the expiry of key brand licenses in the years ahead. A December 1, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article highlighted that GIII's current "licensing deals with PVH Corp. (PVH)" involving brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger "are due to expire in coming years (2025-2027)."
As PVH has the intention to manage these brands on its own, there is no chance of G-III Apparel renewing these specific licensing deals. As per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, the analysts see GIII reporting modest revenue growth rates of +2.8% and +0.5% for FY 2025 and FY 2026, respectively.
But GIII's updated fiscal 2024 financial guidance and the addition of new brands suggests that the worst has already been priced into the company's share price and valuations.
Short-Term Outlook Turned Out To Be Better Than Expected
G-III Apparel revealed the company's financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 with a press release issued on June 6, 2023. In tandem with its most recent quarterly results release, GIII also offered an update of its guidance for full-year FY 2024.
Specifically, G-III Apparel revised the company's fiscal 2024 revenue guidance from $3.23 billion previously to $3.29 billion now. The mid-point of GIII's FY 2024 normalized EPS guidance was increased by +10% from $2.60 earlier to $2.85 currently. It is noteworthy that GIII's revised FY 2024 top line and bottom line guidance turned out to be +1% and +12% better than the sell-side's consensus estimates of $3.19 billion and $2.54, respectively.
At the company's Q1 FY 2024 earnings briefing, GIII stressed that "the order book is coming along nicely" and noted that "it's (the order book) pretty supportive of our (full-year) forecast."
G-III Apparel's shares jumped by +28% on June 6, 2023, the day that its updated above-expectations guidance was disclosed. This sends a strong signal that the market was previously too bearish on GIII.
Brand Portfolio Will Be Strengthened
G-III Apparel has just added a new brand to its ranks, and it is reasonable to expect GIII to further strengthen its brand portfolio in the months and years ahead. As such, the loss of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in the intermediate term is likely to be eventually offset by the inclusion of other brands.
In its Q1 FY 2024 earnings press release, G-III Apparel disclosed that it had entered into a 25-year master "licensing agreement with Xcel Brands for the American heritage fashion brand, Halston." GIII has set a goal of making the new Halston brand a $250 million business within the next four years, as per the company's management commentary at its most recent quarterly results call.
Apart from licensing new brands such as Halston, G-III Apparel has set its eyes on engaging in acquisitions to add to its list of proprietary or owned brands. GIII's CEO Morris Goldfarb noted at his company's first quarter earnings call that he has "traveled the world to have meetings on (M&A) opportunities," and he emphasized that GILL is "still searching for an important acquisition."
Closing Thoughts
G-III Apparel's high-single digit P/E multiple and mid-single digit EV/EBITDA ratio are undemanding. With negatives relating to the expiry of key brand licenses priced into its valuations, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. stock is deserving of a Buy rating in my opinion.
