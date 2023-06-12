halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, a 2.2% increase from the prior payout and a 6.9% annualized forward yield. There is a lot to like here, from its monthly payout schedule to the occasional supplemental dividend payments. This was $0.225 per share for the second quarter ending in June and was in addition to a $0.175 per share supplemental in March. These stand to fundamentally augment the 7% yield if you assume two more supplementals of at least $0.175 per share for the third and fourth quarters. Hence, the 7% yield is somewhat of a mirage, with the forecasted forward annualized yield at around 9%. Whilst the supplementals are not definitive, Main Street's management was upbeat on the prospect of future supplementals during the fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings call and indicated that they will recommend an additional supplemental dividend to be paid in the third quarter.

The yield has been pushed higher on the back of common shares that have traded relatively flat since 2020 despite consecutive raises to the dividend. Indeed, Main Street has grown its dividend by a 16.52% 3-year compound annual growth rate. This is also versus a peer group median of 6.27% over the same time frame. Houston-based Main Street is an internally managed business development company ("BDC") that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower-middle market companies and debt capital to middle-market companies. It's a principal investment firm that actively invests as an equity owner in the bulk of the lower middle market companies in which it invests.

Main Street uses these equity investments to provide for potential realized and unrealized gains to offset any potential impairments and credit losses on its debt investments. It also allows the BDC to aggressively grow its net asset value ("NAV") per share over the long term. This dual debt-equity strategy is somewhat distinct amongst BDCs, where most investment strategies are primarily built around just debt. The BDC most recently invested $44 million in an IT services provider. This strategy is riskier but has worked out with Main Street up 16.19% on a total return basis over the last year to outperform most of its BDC peers. Indeed, the bulk of BDCs are currently sporting negative total returns over the same time. This has rendered Main Street comparatively more expensive, with a price-to-forward earnings ratio of 10.3x versus 9.39x for its peer group.

Net Asset Value Growth And Distributable Net Investment Income

Main Street's fiscal 2023 first quarter saw the BDC realize a total investment income of $120.3 million, a 51.4% increase over its year-ago comp and a beat by $6.62 million on consensus estimates. This was on the back of $58.7 million in total lower middle market portfolio investments made during the quarter and $43.7 million in total private loan portfolio investments. Total repayments from its private loan portfolio were $20.1 million, for a net increase of $23.6 million in total private loan portfolio investments.

The first quarter distributable net investment income ("DNII") was $1.07 per share, ahead of consensus by $0.11. It was also up from $1.03 in the fourth quarter and by $0.31 from DNII of $0.76 in the year-ago comp. Critically, this meant a 64.5% payout ratio against the 3-month aggregate of its monthly dividends. Keep in mind a BDC has to pay out 90% of its DNII hence the dividend will continue to be raised and augmented by supplementals as long as DNII continues to grow. This was set against weighted average shares outstanding that at 79.55 million grew by 10.9% from the year-ago comp.

Total Returns Through 2023

I've taken a stake in Main Street. The regular monthly dividend could grow by at least 5% year-over-year over the next four quarters, with the third and fourth quarters likely set to see a supplemental on par with recent payouts. The BDC's most recent supplemental was the largest and seventh consecutive quarterly supplemental dividend. This highlights just how well its investment portfolio is performing against the current rising Fed funds rate environment.

Hence, the supplementals should continue indefinitely as long as DNII continues to significantly exceed the regular monthly dividends and NAV remains stable. This comes against a net asset value per share of $27.23 as of the end of the first quarter, an increase of $0.37 per share over the prior fourth quarter. The trend line for tangible book value has been going up, with the commons currently swapping hands for a considerable premium over this. Critically, Main Street saw a net increase in net assets from operations of $79.6 million, around $1 per share for a portfolio that will be better able to support more future dividend growth. However, I think the premium valuation might present some near-term headwinds to any near-term price expansion, so this is a hold for now.