Main Street Capital: What's The Hype Around The 7% Monthly Yield?

Jun. 12, 2023 12:29 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)1 Comment
Summary

  • Main Street Capital declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, a 2.2% increase from the prior and a 6.9% annualized forward yield.
  • The company's dual debt-equity strategy has led to a 16.19% total return over the last year, outperforming most of its BDC peers.
  • Main Street's fiscal 2023 first quarter saw a 51.4% increase in total investment income, driven by $43.7 million in total private loan portfolio investments.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, a 2.2% increase from the prior payout and a 6.9% annualized forward yield. There is a lot to like here, from its monthly payout

Main Street Capital Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Main Street Capital Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

