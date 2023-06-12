Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Head Fake, Unrecognized Opportunity, Or A Minsky Moment - Weekly Blog # 788

Mike Lipper, CFA profile picture
Mike Lipper, CFA
Summary

  • As low US stock market transaction volume immediately followed the attainment of a new bull market milestone, the media proclaimed we had entered a so-called new “bull market”.
  • I believe it is either a head fake, an unrecognized opportunity, or a Minsky moment.
  • If we are entering a Minsky moment, it is conceivable that leadership could change dramatically from large to smaller market capitalization stocks.

Greed and fear index in crypto bitcoin after Qt risk asset off

primeimages

Searching For Direction

Because low US stock market transaction volume immediately followed the attainment of a new bull market milestone, the media proclaimed we had entered a so-called new “bull market”. I wonder if it is true. I believe it is either

A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.

