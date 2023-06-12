Head Fake, Unrecognized Opportunity, Or A Minsky Moment - Weekly Blog # 788

primeimages

Searching For Direction

Because low US stock market transaction volume immediately followed the attainment of a new bull market milestone, the media proclaimed we had entered a so-called new “bull market”. I wonder if it is true. I believe it is either a head fake, an unrecognized opportunity, or a Minsky moment.

Those of us who have watched or played competitive sports are familiar with a team’s attempt to misdirect the opposition by using a well-timed head fake to draw the opposition into a perilous position, leaving them out of position to defend against a scoring opportunity. The media proclaimed we entered a new bull market following the S&P 500 exceeding a former high point. The transaction volume since then has been quite low. More to the point from my perspective, the NASDAQ Composite is still 17.6% short of its November 19th, 2021 peak. The reason this is significant is that for some time the tech-laden NASDAQ Composite Index has been the leading performance index.

Another interpretation is that it could be an unrecognized switch in performance leadership to the S&P 500. Supporting this view is the proportion of declining stocks versus total stocks traded being considerably lower than it was last week for the NYSE (1.9%) versus the NASDAQ’s (4.6%). Byron Wien is reported to have pointed out that it took 3 years to recognize the market hitting bottom in 1982. There is a similar slow recognition that we have entered a new bull market with a new leadership, which might include financials, transportation, energy, and materials. This could be the reason one of the stocks I own and hold in managed accounts (Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B)) was the leading dollar volume stock traded this week. It is an owner of these kinds of companies.

There is a third possibility, the entering of a so-called Minsky moment of a dramatic change. In looking at the movements of the market, I look to the expertise of the management of mutual funds. In so doing, I look at the data from my old firm, now marching under the banner of the London Stock Exchange Group. In its weekly data through Thursday night, I noted a statistical relationship. In a number of peer groups, the asset-weighted performance was materially better than the median performance in the peer groups shown below:

Average 2023 Performance through 6/8/23

Peer Group Asset-Weighted Median Large-Cap Growth 13.61% 10.28% Growth 14.54% 10.36% Global 8.47% 6.52% Click to enlarge

There are probably two reasons for the consistent gap between the weighted and median performance. The first is the substantial holding of at least 6 of the 10 biggest stocks in the larger funds in the peer groups. Second, the absence of floor specialists and trading capital on major trading desks has impacted liquidity.

If we are entering a Minsky moment, it is conceivable that leadership could change dramatically from large to smaller market capitalization stocks. Just this week, the leading mainstream peer group was Small-Cap Value, which on average was up +7.31% compared to +3.23% for all stock funds.

Other Considerations

One of my worries about the current period is that the gains have tended to be small. The problem with small gains is that errors or other problems can wipe them out unexpectedly. During the first quarter, the S&P 500 essentially broke even. More frightening is that analysts project a decline of -5.4% in the 2nd quarter. They expect a 3rd quarter a recovery of +1.7%, with a +9.0% gain in the 4th quarter. Considering the number of errors reported in many sectors and companies, I fear these mistakes may wipe out many of these numbers.



In the past, many of these mistakes would have been caught by supervisors. Unfortunately, many supervisors have voluntarily left or have been pressured to leave. Some misguided managements see the lower compensation paid to younger workers as improving margins. However, the higher margins don’t consider the inexperience of the new workers. Some managements prefer inexperienced workers who do not bring up delaying cautions. (We see this on some trading desks.) While employees who switch jobs often get twice their normal compensation raises, these pay increases are now declining at twice the rate of the increase paid for workers to stay.

Regardless of whether an investor owns a Chinese stock, he/she is impacted by the second-largest global economy as a consumer of low-priced imports from China or as an employee of an exporter to China. To the extent the US restricts its dealings with China for political reasons, other countries may choose not to.



We invest globally, both in terms of making money for our accounts and also to hedge some of our domestic investments by owning some Chinese stocks competing against China. At this point in time, I believe every American should follow activities in China.

