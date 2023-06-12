Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Encavis: Rising Electricity Consumption And Interest Rates Give A Tailwind

Jun. 12, 2023 12:37 PM ETEncavis AG (ENCVF)BEP, BEP.UN:CA, NEE, RNW
Kai-Frederik Kossyk profile picture
Kai-Frederik Kossyk
Summary

  • Encavis has presented a new, strong growth plan.
  • Renewable energies are being significantly expanded in Europe.
  • Governments have committed to process applications faster, which should lead to accelerated growth. I believe Encavis is well positioned to benefit from these changes.
  • The stock is not even expensive, in my opinion.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

A breakdown from the plants on the subject of location and production

Geographical breakdown of assets (Encavis Website)

risk structure from operation

Business model: risk structure (Encavis Factbook)

A breakdown of the individual divisions by sales

Encavis Business Model (Encavis-Conf-Call-FY-2022)

A chart can be seen explaining the cash flow of an investment over time.

Cash flow over time of an asset (Encavis Factbook)

Revenue and EBIT groth from 2014 - 2027

Earnings increase with almost constant margins (IR Encavis Factbook)

Key figures of Encavis in Q1 23

Conference Calls 2023

Key Figures Encavis Q1 23

Conference Calls 2023

Growth prospects up to 2027 - Connected power generation

Growth ambitions 2027 (Encavis Factbook)

Predicted growth rates

Growth `27 (Encavis IR)

Which countries are exiting which power source and switching to renewables and when

Countries with potential (Encavis Factbook)

Sunshine hours per year comparison

More hours of sunshine (Encavis Factbook)

Canva graph EBITDA, Net debt and PPE 2018-22

Encavis's balance Sheet in USD 2018-22 (Annual Report)

Canva Chart with a barchart ocf, ocf e, required capital

Cash Flow vs. Investments (Annual Report & Author's own calculations)

Canva chart dividend growth 2016-21

Dividend 2016-2021 (Annual Report)

A table showing in bar form the number of shares outstanding from 2016-22

Outstanding Shares (Annual Report 2016-2022)

EV/SALES from 2018-2027 Valuation

EV/SALES (Annual Report & Author's own calculations)

Excel DCF-Model

Annual Report, Author's own calculations

21-year-old self-taught investor, who is currently aiming for his bachelor of Science in Business Administration with focus on finance and accounting, meanwhile writing about interesting businesses. As an investor, I want to be involved in high-quality companies and follow them over a long period of time as they grow and create value. Therefore I focus on sustainable business models, high cash generation, cash flow growth, strong balance sheets and widening moats.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENCVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

